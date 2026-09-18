How Giants Ross Stripling Trade Brought Breakout Prospect to Franchise

Every trade matters in Major League Baseball because the payoff doesn’t always come right away.

For instance, the San Francisco Giants made a trade for Rafael Devers last summer that they hoped would pay off immediately. Statistically you could argue that it has, even if the results as a team have not. He hit more than 30 home runs for the Giants before a core muscle injury ended his season.

Other trades take longer to pay off and organizations know that. The Giants made one more than two years ago that is starting to pay off big time for the franchise.

In February of 2024, San Francisco sent pitcher Ross Stribling to the Athletics for a minor league outfielder named Jonah Cox. Now, MLB Pipeline named Cox the Giants’ breakout prospect for 2026 and should have a significant impact on the Giants’ outfield rotation in 2027.

Jonah Cox’s Breakthrough

San Francisco Giants second baseman Jonah Cox. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Cox made his Major League debut on May 31, he did so having played only 11 games at Triple-A baseball. In fact, when he was promoted, he was at Double Richmond. But the Giants had an acute need for an outfielder and he's delivered.

He’s been up-and-down a few times with the Giants this season but in 53 games he’s slashed .294/.333/.445 with four home runs and 13 RBI. He’s a former Top 30 prospect because has the at-bats to graduate from prospect status. He still has work to do. In 119 at-bats he struck out 48 times and walked just seven. But he also stole 13 bases, giving the Giants a dose of speed that it needed.

In fact, speed is Cox’s best asset. The sixth-round draft pick out of Oral Roberts was a thief in the minor leagues. In both 2024 and 2025 he stole 58 bases. Even though he only played in 55 games in the minor leagues he stole 34 bases this season. San Francisco doesn’t have a weapon like that on the roster, which makes it worth investing more time in his development. A quality Major League hitter is lurking under that lifetime .290/.372/.431 slash line.

The Giants are down two starting outfielders from opening day. Center fielder Harrison Bader has been down for months with plantar fasciitis and then suffered another foot injury during a scooter accident during his rehab. The giants traded Heliot Ramos to the New York Yankees at the deadline. That has left plenty of space for Cox to make his case for a roster spot next season.

San Francisco is carrying six outfielders right now. They'll likely carry just five on opening day in 2027. Cox looks like a prime candidate to occupy one of those spots thanks to his breakthrough in 2026.