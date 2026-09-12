SF Giants Announce Lineup Looking to Keep Rolling as Padres Come to Oracle Park

Well, if you can’t make the playoffs, the least you can do is finish the year strong and play spoiler when opposing teams don’t take you seriously.

That’s exactly what the San Francisco Giants have been doing. At least they are making life a little difficult for teams with postseason dreams.

The Giants just completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and now will welcome another playoff contender into Oracle Park. The San Diego Padres roll into town for a three-game series starting Friday evening.

San Francisco will take the field with a 62-85 record, but coming off a three-game winning sweep. The Padres are looking much better for the postseason at 78-68 and are also on a winning streak after they have taken the last four.

The Giants will have Rafael Devers back in the starting lineup after he sat out on Wednesday’s series finale against St. Louis.

Giants Manage Incredible Comeback

San Francisco Giants catcher Drew Cavanaugh Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the season hasn’t really been one to remember for San Francisco but, Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals might pep fans up a little.

The Giants were trailing St. Louis 6-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning and it looked like San Francisco would be recording yet another loss in a disappointing season. But the team erupted for six runs after already taking two outs and took the lead 7-6.

It was Drew Cavanaugh who got the fire started when he hit a single, and then Bryce Eldridge drove in two runs. Jonah Cox came along and added another RBI single. Jung Hoo Lee kept the momentum going and tied the game with a two-run double off the right-field wall. Shay Whitcomb followed with a go-ahead RBI double.

Trent Harris closed out the game for his first career save, and Matt Wilkinson earned his first MLB victory after his effort of throwing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

While most of the 2026 campaign for San Francisco has been disappointing, Wednesday provided a first that fans can celebrate. It was their first three-game home sweep of the season.

Now, they will try to carry that momentum into the Padres series.

SF Giants Starting Lineup vs. Padres

Jonah Cox, CF Rafael Devers, DH Bryce Eldridge, 1B Osleivis Basabe, 2B Turner Hill, LF Shay Whitcomb, 3B Jung Hoo Lee, RF Andrew Knizner, C Christian Koss, SS

Starting pitcher: Anthony Molina

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.

Molina enters the game with a 3-0 record and 2.79 ERA with 15 strikeouts. San Diego will counter with left-hander and former Giant Robbie Ray. He is 11-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

Devers Returns, Cox Moves to Leadoff

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Tony Vitello is making several changes to Friday’s lineup in comparison to Wednesday.

Devers is returning as the designated hitter and will bat second after he took the night off Wednesday. Eldridge is staying in the No. 3 spot.

The most interesting change is Cox in the leadoff spot.

Drew Gilbert is not in the lineup against the left-handed Ray. Cox moved up from cleanup to first and is starting in center field.

Grant McCray is also out of the lineup after he started on Wednesday.

Lee will stay in the order even though it will be a left-on-left matchup, but he is moving from fifth to seventh. He should enter the game with confidence after he delivered a huge hit during Wednesday’s comeback.

3 Matchups to Watch

Rafael Devers vs. Robbie Ray

This was obvious, right?

Ray spent the first part of the 2026 season with the Giants before he landed in San Diego. Friday is the first time he will return to Oracle Park and face his former teammates. With his experience pitching in this ballpark, he could be dangerous.

Devers is returning to the middle of the lineup and giving San Francisco their biggest power threat against the veteran left-hander.

Anthony Molina vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony Molina Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Molina has made quite an impression since joining the Giants.

While Friday’s lineup shows him with a 2.79 ERA for the season, if you just look at the Giants, he has a 1.88 ERA over his first 14.1 innings.

Tatis is at the top of the Padres lineup and the whole crew is capable of causing damage. Keeping him from reaching base will be important with Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Luis Campusano following and plenty capable.

Bryce Eldridge vs. Robbie Ray

Eldridge drove in three runs Wednesday, including two critical ones during the eighth-inning comeback. He is looking very comfortable in the middle of the lineup against Major League pitching.

This will be a good test for the rookie when he comes up against a veteran like Ray.

The Giants have nothing left to lose this season and a lot to gain. They have been officially eliminated from playoff competition. Somehow, they found a way to make September mean something.