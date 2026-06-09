How to Watch Giants Series Opener vs. Nationals: TV Channel, Radio, Injuries

There is no better time than the present to turn a season around.

For the better part of the last two and a half months, this has been the rallying cry for the San Francisco Giants. While it hasn't come true just yet — the Giants are in fourth place in the NL West with a 27-39 record — a three-game series against the Washington Nationals provides the team with an ample opportunity to right the ship.

Perhaps the better way to phrase it is that the Giants are hoping to continue righting the ship. After taking down the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set at Wrigley Field over the weekend — including a thrilling 2-1 victory on Sunday Night Baseball — San Francisco finally has a little momentum.

The best way to keep that up is to enter this six-game homestand, which features bouts against the Nationals and Cubs, with the type of fury the squad hoped manager Tony Vitello would bring from the onset.

Here is a breakdown of Monday night's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups and injury updates.

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. PDT

Where: Oracle Park — San Francisco, California

TV: Giants — NBCS Bay Area; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Pitching Matchups

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (3-4, 4.25 ERA) vs. Nationals: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-5, 6.39 ERA)

Let's cut to the chase: Logan Webb hasn't been what the Giants need him to be so far in 2026. From his first start against the New York Yankees on Opening Day, which saw him allow seven runs over five innings, it was evident that he just didn't have his best stuff. But after a three-week stint on the injured list, Webb appears to be back to his old self.

His last outing proved just that. He shut out the potent Milwaukee Brewers over seven innings of work, fanning four and walking just one. It was an impressive performance that Giants fans have come to see quite frequently over Webb's tenure in the Bay Area. More importantly, it's what the team needs out of him every time he steps on the hill.

On the other side, Miles Mikolas will get the start for the visiting Nationals. To say that Mikolas has been a bit of an innings eater would be an understatement. It's rare that he doesn't allow a handful of runs throughout the course of an outing.

Still, Mikolas has had his bright moments, though his last performance against the Miami Marlins on June 2 was not one of them. He allowed six runs on six hits — three of which left the ballpark — while striking out four and walking two. He did throw six innings (hence the innings-eater moniker he's been dubbed with), which did help the team save the bullpen just a bit in what ended up being a 7-3 defeat.

Giants Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), LF Heliot Ramos (right quad strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Tyler Mahle (left hamstring strain), LHP Matt Gage (right knee inflammation).

60-day injured list: RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery), RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP José Buttó (right arm surgery), LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain), OF Jared Oliva (left wrist hamate fracture), RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain).