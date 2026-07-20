Giants-Royals Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injury Report
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Talk about a series that's filled with unmet expectations.
Heading into the season, the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals were two teams that believed they had achievable goals. While those aspirations didn't necessarily end with either claiming the World Series at the end of the campaign, it was expected that both clubs would compete. So far, that has absolutely not been the case.
San Francisco currently sits at 42-57, barely ahead of the Colorado Rockies for last place in the National League West. The Royals are not as fortunate, as their paltry 40-60 mark puts them dead last in the American League Central, which is quite a feat given how mediocre that division has had a propensity to be.
Either way, this is a series that features two sides that are down on their luck. Perhaps the only guiding light for San Francisco is that it gets to revisit the site where the franchise won the 2014 World Series, one of the brightest moments the Bay Area has seen in recent history. That has to count for something, right?
But Madison Bumgarner and the rest of his happy crew won't be in Kansas City this week. Instead, this group of Giants will have to figure out how to slay the Royals.
Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Giants injury report.
Series Schedule
Monday, July 20 – 4:40 p.m. PDT
- TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; Royals – Royals.TV
- Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM – KSFN; Royals – 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network
Tuesday, July 21 – 4:40 p.m. PDT
- TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; Royals – Royals.TV
- Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM – KSFN; Royals – 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network
Wednesday, July 22 – 11:10 a.m. PDT
- TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; Royals – Royals.TV
- Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM – KSFN; Royals – 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network
Probable Starting Pitchers
Monday: Giants – RHP Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.02 ERA) vs. Royals – RHP Michael Wacha (5-7, 3.77 ERA)
Tuesday: Giants – RHP Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA) vs. Royals – RHP Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08 ERA)
Wednesday: Giants – RHP Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.98 ERA) vs. Royals – RHP Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.39 ERA)
Giants Injury Report
10-day injured list: OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), OF Jonah Cox (left oblique strain), OF Victor Bericoto (left oblique strain), 3B Matt Chapman (abdominal strain), C Daniel Susac (lower back strain)
15-day injured list: LHP Matt Gage (left elbow strain)
60-day injured list: RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery), RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP José Buttó (right arm surgery), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain)
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.