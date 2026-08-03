Instant Grade: Giants' Tyler Mahle Trade Doesn’t Net Much in Return

For a first salvo in a trade deadline that could see multiple deals, the San Francisco Giants moved a pitcher and didn't get much in return.

On Sunday the Giants traded right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed reliever Anthony Molina. Molina has not been in the Majors for more than a month and has been pitching for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett.

Atlanta needed rotation help for the remainder of the season. The Braves are hoping that Mahle can be a fourth or fifth starter in their rotation which has been battered by injuries.

When assessing this deal, it's important to keep two things in mind. First, the Giants weren't likely to get much for Mahle. Second, San Francisco needs relief help long term, and Molina is the equivalent of a lottery ticket.

Grading the Tyler Mahle Trade

Atlanta Braves pitcher Anthony Molina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle’s season numbers are rough. His last start against San Diego on Saturday saw him give up five hits and five earned runs in 5.2 innings, though he did strike out nine hitters. He's now 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA. He was not the pitcher that he was in Texas last year, where he went 6-4 and 2.18 ERA in 16 games, though he missed three months with a partially torn rotator cuff.

That was the closest he’s come to recovering the form he showed in Cincinnati in 2021, when he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA. Since then, he’s had Tommy John surgery and played for four different teams.

Molina has pitched in 55 Major League games since he broke into the Majors in 2024 with the Colorado Rockies. He got most of his experience with the Rockies but never had an ERA below 6.79 in two seasons.

The Rockies moved on from him after the season and he landed in Atlanta, where he has been up and down with the Braves all season. In fact, he's only pitched five innings in the Majors, with that last appearance in June.

San Francisco is hoping it can do something with the pitcher who threw much better at Gwinnett. In 18 games he went 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA as he had one save in three chances. Batters hit just .233 against him, which was a career low in the minor leagues, and he struck out 56 and walked 20.

That's why Molina is the equivalent of a lottery ticket. He has a spotty Major League track record and a less spotty minor league record. That usually doesn’t add up to much. San Francisco got an arm for Mahle, and nothing more.

Grade: C-