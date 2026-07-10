Bryce Eldridge's Splashdown Shot Gave the Giants a Rare Moment to Relish

It doesn't get much better than the coming-of-age that rookie Bryce Eldridge is having this season for the San Francisco Giants. The 21-year-old phenom burst on the scene in 2026 after being called up in May to put a charge in the club's anemic offense.

And while he hasn't managed to turn around 'Frisco's fortunes in the win-loss column, he has certainly cemented himself as their franchise future cornerstone. He is, without a doubt, all he has been advertised to be,

San Francisco's slugger is having a torrid rookie season, hitting .275, with eight home runs, 20 RBI, and a .843 OPS while providing left-handed pop in the lineup. His titanic and towering shots into the San Francisco skies have already drawn the attention of fans and observers.

Once again, it was his sweet swing that provided a huge moment in a down year for San Francisco, when he drove his first home run into McCovey's Cove. The fourth-inning blast helped fuel an 8-2 win over their division rivals, the Colorado Rockies.

Bryce Eldridge smashes the first Splash Hit of the season 💦 pic.twitter.com/U0BinCF84y — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 10, 2026

In a season of despair, it was something to celebrate for the Giants, who are currently in fourth place in the NL West at 39-54 and have the emerging Rockies nipping at their heels in the standings.

“I was happy with that swing more so because I’ve been kind of inside-outing a lot of balls in, fouling balls off and getting around stuff,” Eldridge said after the game. “I haven’t really found that perfect flush swing recently. So that one felt good. … I’ve had a few weird swings like that and get homers out of them. I thank God every day that I have the strength to do that.

Eldridge has the Respect of Teammates

Eldridge celebrates a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having limited action in 2025, this is Eldridge's true rookie year in The Show, and he's already being lauded by his teammates. Young players and veterans alike see something special in him. Outside of his sensational skill set, his peers also applaud his approach and marvel at his maturity

“I mean, (the) kid’s 21,” said left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who got the win in his MLB season debut thanks to Eldridge's shot. “He shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Unfortunately for the rest of Major League Baseball, he can. And his mostly moist homer is surely just the first of many we see, as Bryce Eldridge continues to get his feet wet in the big leagues.