Logan Webb's Late-Season Struggles Dampen Giants' Plans For 2027

The San Francisco Giants have been counting on starting pitcher Logan Webb for a long time. As the longest-tenured member of the team, he's been with the franchise since they drafted him in the third round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. He joined the big club's roster in August 2019, and he's been a fixture on the 'Frisco staff ever since.

While Webb has solid stuff and a bulldog's mentality on the mound, he's looked nothing like a number-one starter this season. In fact, he's been pretty average in that kind of rarefied air, achieving stats that look more like a middle-of-the-rotation guy. On a better team, he's a backline starter... at least in his 2026 results.

Logan Webb's last 3 starts:



10.2 IP | 13.5 ERA | 2.44 WHIP

9 K | 6 BB



Season Stats:



149.2 IP

119 K

4.21 ERA | 1.16 WHIP | 7.16 K/9#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/vi2TS9IAI6 — PaceBall (@paceball__) September 2, 2026

This season, the righty has an 8-8 record, with a 4.21 ERA in 149.2 innings over 25 starts. Those cumulative totals are pedestrian enough, but he's been downright atrocious lately. In his last three starts, he's tossed 10.2 innings and has a 13.50 ERA and 2.44 WHIP. At one point, Webb went 32 days between wins, from June 27 to July 29. He's won two games since then.

Given Webb's situation right now, he cannot be counted on to lead the rotation going into next year. The team has good arms who are slowly emerging at the Major League level. But with the trade deadline deal for former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, the veteran must return to form next season. They don't have any hurling hopefuls who look like they could step into that spot for San Fran next season.

Will Webb Bounce Back?

Webb delivers a pitch | Credit: Charles LeClaire | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With San Francisco's salary situation and the strange uncertainty of the game's pending labor crisis, the team is unlikely to make any daring deals to bring in a frontline free agent. So, they will need to see Webb improve his productivity when (or if) the 2027 season actually opens.

Webb's best season is considered to be 2023, when he went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA, 194 strikeouts,

31 walks, and a 1.07 WHIP. He led the Majors with 216 innings pitched and finished second in the National League Cy Young voting. If he can get numbers similar to that, he can be a bridge to the future generation of Giants' arms.

Still, the best days for the 29-year-old seem to be behind him. That doesn't bode well for San Francisco, which really needs him to either carry the weight of the rotation's woes or raise his trade value enough that he becomes a commodity at next year's deadline.