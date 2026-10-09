One Former Giants Player Worth Bringing Back in Free Agency

The 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants was odd. Going into the season with a handful of veterans mixed with young players, the franchise had playoff expectations but was greatly disappointed to finish fourth in the NL West and well under .500.

Come the trade deadline, it was clear the Giants would be sellers, even if they didn't want to be. They traded Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres, Heliot Ramos to the New York Yankees, Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves, and Erik Miller and Carlos Gutierrez to the Boston Red Sox.

But of those who were traded, one player makes the most sense for a San Francisco reunion in 2027 and that's veteran second baseman Luis Arraez. Arraez was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and was unable to help them in the playoffs, missing the postseason due to injury.

Why Arraez in SF Makes Sense

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) speaks to the media after a win. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in the league today, earning three batting titles and ending 2026 with a .310 average. The main reason why Arraez has bounced from team to team over the years has been his lackluster defense at second base, but with San Francisco, he performed very well.

With the franchise needing a second baseman, one with more experience than Jonah Cox, who played in 62 games this season for the Giants, Arraez could be a long-term candidate for Posey and company to consider when free agency opens.

Set to be 30 when 2027 begins, Arraez fits the needs of what the Giants want. However, it could be out of the plans, given they have a lot of money on the books for veterans already, IE Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames.

For Giants fans hoping to see Arraez return to San Francisco, it's not out of the question. Arraez has expressed openness to a contract extension with the franchise ahead of the trade deadline.

“Especially because this organization gave me a big opportunity to improve my defense. I would love to come back here. We’re still in the season, and I don’t think about that right now. But in the future, let’s see what happens. I’m open to listen to whatever they want to say to me," Arraez said via John Shea of The San Francisco Standard in July.

The Giants said that their priority this offseason will be improving the pitching, but keep an eye on Arraez as his name floats around the free agent market again.