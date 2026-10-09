The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Giants

The San Francisco Giants need a free-agent starter who can make their rotation more dependable immediately. Nick Martinez offers the strongest practical fit for that assignment.

The 36-year-old right-hander still has a $20 million mutual option for 2027 with the Tampa Bay Rays. If either side declines it, San Francisco should make him a priority.

The rotation leads the Giants' biggest offseason needs because too many innings remain unsettled. Martinez's combination of workload, command and a potentially shorter contract matches a team trying to improve in 2027 while its younger pitchers develop.

That makes him a particularly useful target for president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who also needs money and roster space to strengthen the bullpen.

Martinez Would Give the Rotation a Dependable Starter

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 180 innings in 31 starts for Tampa Bay in 2026. That workload is the central selling point. San Francisco needs another pitcher whose recent record supports taking the ball regularly.

His command strengthens the argument. Martinez walked only 26 hitters, or 1.30 per nine innings. Limiting free passes helps a starter work efficiently and gives opponents fewer opportunities to build innings without putting the ball in play.

The Giants should sign him for a regular rotation assignment alongside Logan Webb and Landen Roupp. Adrian Houser remains under contract for 2027, and additional starters would still be necessary to build depth. Martinez would supply an established option for the middle of the rotation while younger candidates compete for the remaining work.

That arrangement also helps the bullpen. More usable innings from the starting staff would reduce how often manager Tony Vitello needs several relievers to finish a game. The Giants could then spend their remaining pitching budget on the late-inning assignments that require separate attention.

Martinez left Wednesday's ALDS start after a comebacker struck his back, but reported no issues afterward. His ability to finish the postseason healthy remains part of any offseason evaluation.

A Shorter Contract Matches the Giants' Window

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merrill Kelly's two-year, $40 million agreement with Arizona last winter provides a useful market comparison. I would explore a similar guarantee for Martinez, with a club option for a third season. That is a proposed offer structure, with competing bids ultimately determining his price.

The Giants' existing payroll commitments make the contract length consequential. Roughly $153 million is already committed to seven veterans for 2027, before arbitration salaries and the rest of the roster. Posey needs a pitching addition that leaves resources for other repairs.

Two guaranteed seasons would also cover a useful period for the organization. Webb is signed through 2028, and San Francisco needs to improve the roster around him now. Martinez could help during that stretch without requiring the Giants to reserve a rotation spot deep into the next decade.

There is a clear limit to the case. Martinez struck out only 15.1% of the hitters he faced in 2026. His effectiveness depends heavily on command and controlling contact, making defensive support important. The Giants should budget for a credible starter whose ERA could rise from 3.10.

A well-priced Martinez signing would give San Francisco more certainty in its rotation while preserving prospects that a trade could cost. That combination makes him the strongest practical free-agent fit for a team with immediate pitching needs and a longer development plan.