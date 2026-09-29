One Giants Pitcher They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

The San Francisco Giants finished 65-97 with pitching depth among their biggest concerns. Their pending free-agent list is short: JT Brubaker is the only player set to reach the market automatically. Camilo Doval presents a separate decision because the Giants can tender him an arbitration contract or let him become a free agent.

The choices should go in opposite directions. San Francisco should try to re-sign Brubaker and non-tender Doval.

Why the Giants Should Keep Brubaker

San Francisco Giants pitcher JT Brubaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brubaker was rarely the most prominent pitcher in the bullpen, but he supplied innings the Giants will need again. He posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 60.1 innings and 41 appearances in 2026. He also made a start and recorded two saves, giving manager Tony Vitello flexibility when a traditional bullpen assignment did not fit the day's needs. His MLB statistics show the value of that workload.

Brubaker is not a complete answer. He struck out 39 batters, struggled over his final appearances and landed on the injured list with bruised ribs in August. Those concerns should keep San Francisco from making a lengthy commitment. They do not erase 60 effective innings on a staff that enters 2027 with Logan Webb and Landen Roupp as its most certain starters and several young pitchers recovering from elbow surgery.

Brubaker earned $1.82 million in 2026. His next price is unknown, but a modest one-year offer would be a sensible way to retain a pitcher who can cover multiple innings while prospects compete for larger roles. Replacing that workload through separate additions could complicate an offseason in which the Giants also need a starter and late-inning relief help.

Why They Can Let Doval Walk

San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doval's return produced a memorable moment. In his first appearance back at Oracle Park, he struck out Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Dalton Rushing in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers. His history matters, too: Doval saved 39 games for San Francisco in 2023.

Neither is enough to justify tendering him a contract at his likely cost. Across three clubs in 2026, Doval finished with a 4.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.

Pittsburgh designated him for assignment before the Giants claimed him. He earned $6.1 million this season and is likely due a raise through arbitration. San Francisco would be paying for a possible return to his best form after a full season of uneven results.

The Giants need a dependable late-inning reliever, and Doval might yet become one again. They also face a crowded 40-man roster and several pitching additions. Giants On SI detailed that roster crunch. Non-tendering Doval would open a spot and leave more money to pursue steadier relief help. If he were willing to return on a cheaper deal, San Francisco could revisit him then. For now, Brubaker's useful innings are the better investment.