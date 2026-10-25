Giants Should Consider Reliever Hoby Milner With One Clear Role in Mind

The San Francisco Giants should consider Hoby Milner when the free-agent market opens, provided they pursue him for a clearly defined supporting role.

The Giants needed several ways to improve a bullpen that finished 2026 with a 4.14 ERA and 27 blown saves. A left-hander with an unusual delivery could help diversify the group.

An Oct. 22 Around the Foghorn analysis identified Milner and Tim Hill as possible fits. That was a roster suggestion, rather than a report of negotiations or confirmed interest from San Francisco.

Milner’s final numbers supported a closer examination, with an important restriction on what the team should expect.

His Command Offered a Useful Starting Point

Seattle Mariners reliever Hoby Milner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milner posted a 3.64 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 42 innings between the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. He walked 10 and struck out 25.

Those totals produced a 5.6% walk rate and a 14.1% strikeout rate, calculated from his 177 batters faced. His Baseball Savant record supplied the underlying figures.

Limiting walks would help the Giants avoid extending innings without forcing opponents to put the ball in play. Milner’s low delivery also would provide a different look for hitters.

The complication was how frequently those hitters made contact. Twenty-five strikeouts across 42 innings gave San Francisco little basis for projecting him as their primary answer when they needed an out with runners aboard.

That distinction should shape an offer. A one-year commitment would make sense to explore if his medical review and expected matchups supported it. A multiyear guarantee would require a stronger case than an unusual release point and a respectable ERA.

That is a recommended approach, not a reported contract demand or market projection.

Build His Role Around the Rest of the Bullpen

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hoby Milner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco should evaluate Milner alongside its pursuit of pitchers who could miss more bats in difficult situations.

The Giants’ offseason priorities called for rebuilding the late innings. Milner could complement that work by handling selected middle-inning assignments and giving the manager another left-handed option.

Before signing him, the team should study how his pitches played against both sides of the plate, how he handled inherited runners and whether his command remained dependable during consecutive appearances. Handedness alone would be an incomplete reason to commit a roster spot.

The existing lower-cost free-agent analysis offered a useful principle: identify a job, then find a player whose skills fit it.

Milner merited consideration under that standard. San Francisco should pursue him as one part of a broader bullpen rebuild, with the price reflecting the innings it actually expects him to handle.