Rafael Devers’ Recovery Timeline Emerges After Season-Ending Surgery

The San Francisco Giants recently had to make a decision about one of their superstar players, as Rafael Devers was placed on the 60-day injured list after two games of the San Diego Padres series due to a core muscle injury.

Regardless of the Giants being well out of playoff contention, Devers was having another fantastic season at the plate, smashing 37 home runs and 97 RBIs in 148 games, but San Francisco can't afford another lengthy recovery for another player.

To pair with his 30+ home runs, Devers also collected 36 doubles, which ranked in a first-place tie across Major League Baseball going into Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, which they beat by the final score of 10-3.

Luckily, the former All-Star had successful surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia, performed by Dr. William Meyer, giving the Giants a clear timeline on when they can expect him to return to baseball activities.

Devers' Positive Injury Timeline Update

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) awaits his turn at bat. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Justice delos Santos of Mercury News on X (formerly Twitter), Devers is expected to recover in three months from his core surgery, which should put him right on track to be ready for spring training and the beginning of the 2027 regular season.

Devers teammate, Matt Chapman, also underwent successful core surgery this season, and he too should be ready to get back on the field for San Francisco at the start of 2027.

Giants manager Tony Vitello told Zach Sweet of MLB.com that Devers “Got done what they needed to do. They felt like he’ll do well afterwards, do well with the recovery.” Vitello was also encouraged by Devers' attitude post-surgery, already focusing on how he can be healthy for the 2027 season.

“He’s pretty geeked up about next year. His confidence in next year’s success gives me confidence.”

Before going on the injured list, Devers and Giants rookie Bryce Eldridge began to showcase their talents to the fans in San Francisco, hinting at an exciting future. This powerful duo provided several uplifting moments for the Giants, even though the team often ended up losing the games.

Getting Devers, Chapman, and Willy Adames back makes this San Francisco lineup much more intimidating, especially if they can find a way to all get hot at the same time. So long as Devers doesn't have any setbacks in his recovery, the Giants should have a ton of familiar faces taking the field for spring training 2027.