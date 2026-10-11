The Giants Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher (And Why They Should Trade Him)

The San Francisco Giants should trade Casey Schmitt this offseason if he can bring back controllable starting pitching. His breakout bat and three remaining years of club control give San Francisco an opportunity to turn a valuable position player into help where the roster needs it most.

That opportunity deserves attention even if Schmitt can keep improving. The Giants have to weigh the value of his next three seasons against what another club would surrender for them. If Matt Chapman remains at third base, Schmitt could be worth more to a team that can use him there every day.

Why Schmitt’s Value Is Worth Testing Now

San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schmitt hit .271/.301/.483 with a career-high 21 home runs in 98 games in 2026. That production gives a prospective buyer evidence that he can contribute offensively in a regular role.

He enters his first arbitration year this winter and remains under club control through 2029. A buyer would acquire three seasons of a productive hitter without a long-term free-agent commitment.

The power has support beneath the surface. His .512 expected slugging percentage, a Statcast estimate based on batted-ball quality, exceeded his actual mark. His strikeout rate also fell from 23.9% in 2025 to 19.8% in 2026.

The concern is how much power he needs to sustain. He walked in just 2.7% of his plate appearances. If the home-run pace eases, that .301 on-base percentage gives his offensive value little cushion.

Another good season could raise his stock. It would also leave an acquiring club with one fewer year of control and a potentially higher salary. This winter offers a valuable combination of proven power and multiple affordable seasons.

The Return Must Improve the Giants’ Rotation

San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his season-ending assessment of Schmitt, president of baseball operations Buster Posey said he “grades out better at third than anywhere else.” Chapman occupies that position.

Moving Chapman would make keeping Schmitt at third more attractive. But Chapman’s remaining contract and full no-trade clause complicate that path. With Chapman staying, Schmitt becomes a logical way to address the Giants’ need for starting pitching.

San Francisco should target an organization with a third-base opening and enough pitching depth to move an arm. Schmitt could anchor a package for a starter capable of contributing in 2027 and remaining under control beyond it. A premium starter would require additional talent.

That is the potential gain: a pitcher who takes regular turns alongside Logan Webb and Landen Roupp, while reducing how much new spending must go toward the free-agent rotation market. Schmitt’s value should buy an identifiable improvement to the staff.

The strongest argument for keeping him is second base. Luis Arraez’s departure opened the position, and Marcelo Mayer’s injuries and limited MLB experience leave his readiness uncertain. A Schmitt trade must include a replacement plan, whether that means Mayer earning the job with dependable backup or a separate acquisition.

Schmitt’s right-handed power would also be missed in a lineup featuring Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge. That loss belongs in the calculation before accepting a pitching offer.

His season-ending knee injury also requires medical review. The Giants should complete a deal only when a buyer accepts his recovery and values him as a healthy regular.

Posey should actively shop Schmitt for pitching this winter. A useful hitter can still be the right player to trade when his return strengthens the next competitive roster.