Giants’ Latest Injured List Moves Says Everything About Disastrous Season

The San Francisco Giants made several moves before Monday’s game with the Minnesota Twins. But one was notable.

Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin contusion. The moved ended his season. He won’t play the remaining six games against the Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the context of the season, it’s just another injured list move for a Giants team that has made so many it’s hard to keep track. But Lee’s move is momentous. Per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter), Lee is the final member of the opening-day lineup that was still active.

There are no Giants in that batting order that faced the New York Yankees in March that are active or with the team anymore. In fact, it’s worse than that.

The Giants’ Decimated Roster

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider who was on the roster to start the season. The catchers were Patrick Bailey and Daniel Susac. Bailey was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in May. Susac is on the injured list. That’s going to be a theme.

Rafael Devers started at first base. He’s done for the season with a core muscle injury. Two other starting infielders — shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman — are also on the IL. Starting second baseman Luis Arraez was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline.

San Francisco carried five outfielders on opening day — Heliot Ramos, Harrison Bader, Jung Hoo Lee, Jerar Encarnacion and Jared Oliva. Ramos was traded to the Yankees. Bader and jung are on the IL. Encarnacion was released and is playing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB. Oliva was released in June and is in the Tampa Bay organization.

The Giants had two utility players — Casey Schmitt and Christian Koss. Schmitt is on the IL and Koss, incredibly, is still with the Giants and active.

Logan Webb, who was the opening day starter, is on the IL. Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle were traded. Adrian Houser is on the IL. Landen Roupp is still active.

The bullpen included Ryan Walker, Erik Miller, José Buttó, Ryan Borucki, Matt Gage, JT Brubaker, Caleb Kilian and Keaton Winn. Kilian and Miller were traded. Brubaker is on the IL. So are Buttó, Winn and Gage. Walker is back at Triple-A Sacramento. Borucki was released and is in the Cleveland organization.

It’s been a mess of a season for San Francisco. That laundry list of players failing to make it to the season finale is the reason why.