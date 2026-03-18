Analyzing Giants’ Final Roster for Upcoming Spring Breakout Game

The San Francisco Giants have set their final roster for Thursday’s Spring Breakout game with the Cincinnati Reds.

The game is set for 6:05 p.m. pacific, which is a time change due to unseasonably hot temperatures in the Phoenix area. The contest will be at Scottsdale Stadium, making the Giants the home team.

This is the third year of the Spring Breakout games but the last year of the single-game exhibitions. Next year it will be a single elimination tournament.

Earlier this month San Francisco set its pool of prospects for the game. On Wednesday, the Giants narrowed the pool. Here are the takeaways.

No Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The franchise’s top prospect is not on the final roster, which is of little surprise. He’s competing for a roster spot, and this is the home stretch of spring training. He needs as many at-bats as he can get against Major League pitching, not against star prospects that may not be on his level yet. Through his first 19 spring training games, he has slashed .225/.380/.450 with one home run and six RBI.

The Giants have six exhibition games left — three in Scottsdale, one in Sacramento and two more in San Francisco before opening the regular season on March 25 against the New York Yankees.

The Starting Pitcher

Presenting our official Spring Breakout roster ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9VggOHlnO3 — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) March 18, 2026

Per the San Jose Mercury-News’ Justice delos Santos (subscription required), the starting pitcher will be Top 30 prospect Keyner Martinez. The 21-year-old from Venezuela is assigned to Class-A San Jose after he pitched in the Arizona Complex League and San Jose. He combined to go 5-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 21 games, with 11 starts. He struck out 97 and walked 21 in 69.1 innings.

San Francisco listed 11 pitchers on the roster. Notably, the pitcher most outside analysts consider to be their best starting prospect, Jacob Bresnahan, is not on the list. But recently optioned prospects Will Bednar and Trent Harris are on the roster.

Three Top 5 Prospects

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eldridge won’t play on Thursday. Neither will Jhonny Level, one of their three top international prospects from the last three cycles. But the other three are available — infielders Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernández and Gavin Kilen.

Gonzalez was the Giants’ top international prospect in 2025 and signed for $3 million. San Francisco followed that by signing Hernández this January, who was the top international player. He’s expected to start his pro career stateside. Kilen was the Giants’ first-round pick (No. 13 overall) last year out of Tennessee. He’s one of several San Francisco players and prospects who played for new manager Tony Vitello.

Outfielder Dakota Jordan is on the roster, but Bo Davidson — who was in camp with the Giants and turned some heads before he was optioned — is not.