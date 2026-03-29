Giants Bats Experience Near-Historic Collapse in Sweeping Loss to Yankees

As San Francisco Giants fans left Oracle Park on Saturday night, it’s hard not to imagine the words of the late Bob Uecker from the film “Major League” swimming in their heads.

If you know, you know.

The Giants (0-3) wrapped up its season-opening series with the New York Yankees with a 3-1 loss on Saturday, which allowed the Yankees (3-0) to sweep the series. The Giants elevated not scoring to an art form.

One run. Just one run in the entire series. It was a sweep with near-historic results.

Giants Nearly Match MLB History

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) holds onto the ball after tagging out New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

According to The Associated Press, the Giants became the 11th team in Major League history to score one or fewer runs in their first three games of the season. The last team to experience that sort of a drought was the 2016 San Diego Padres. The list goes all the way back to 1933, when the Boston Braves were the first team to accomplish the feat.

If there's any upside for San Francisco, it's that it didn't match the Major League record for most innings to start a season without a run. The Padres set that record in 2016, per the AP. Not only did they fail to score a run in their first three games they did not score a run until their 31st inning of play. At least the Giants managed to score their only run of the series in the third inning of Saturday's game.

That snapped a franchise record streak of 20 innings without a run to start the season.

For those that want the answer to the trivia question as to how, it was a Matt Chapman RBI single, which scored Jung Hoo Lee after he doubled to lead off the inning.

San Francisco set other franchise and MLB records along the way, unfortunately. The Giants became the first team in MLB history to begin its first two games of the season with no runs and five or fewer hits. New manager Tony Vitello became the ninth manager to be shut out in his first two games with a team and the seventh in his first two career games as a manager, according to Sport Radar.

Tony Vitello is 9th manager ever to be shut out in his 1st 2 games with a team and 7th in his 1st 2 career games as a manager per @sportradar: pic.twitter.com/nnK85vnL2Q — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 28, 2026

San Francisco finished with 13 hits for the series. If there's good news, the lineup tweaks that Vitello made on Saturday yielded more hits in that game as San Francisco had in its first two games of the series. It's a start, but it's a very slow start. And it was a slow start that nearly allowed the Giants to make the kind of history it wanted to avoid to begin the season.