Giants’ Latest Trade Pitch Shows Unhappiness with Second Base Options

The San Francisco Giants have spent much of the offseason trying to add to their roster at second base. The latest pursuit shows just how unsettled they feel at the position.

Per The Athletic (subscription required), the Giants took a swing at trading for Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams, who is the franchise’s starting shortstop. Per Andrew Baggarly, the move would have made the former All-Star San Francisco’s everyday second baseman. The Giants were also open to including one of the highest-rated prospects, shortstop Josuar Gonzalez, in the deal.

But the Nats wanted more and the Giants were unwilling to oblige. It underscores just how unhappy San Francisco is with its offensive production at second base among its current options.

San Francisco’s Second Base Pursuit

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single to drive in a run. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Four different players spent at least 10 games at second base in 2025, including Tyler Fitzgerald (69), Christian Koss (47), Casey Schmitt (53) and Brett Wisely (16). The offensive numbers were lacking. Koss was the only one that batted better than .250. Schmitt was the only one that hit more than 10 home runs. Schmitt also had offseason surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Abrams would have solved the offensive issues. Last season he slashed .257/.315/.433 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI. It was his third straight season with at least 60 RBI, and he’s hit 57 home runs the past three years. No one San Francisco has at second base is in that league.

San Francisco also looked at a potential deal for Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte earlier this offseason, but the Diamondbacks pulled him off the market when they didn’t get what they wanted. It’s not clear how far along the Giants got, but he would have been another offensive upgrade over the current group after he slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs and 72 RBI.

After losing out on Abrams, one might believe the Giants are done trying to bolster the position. It’s possible. But, Baggarly reported that San Francisco could “kick around the idea” on free agent Luis Arraez. He won’t bring the Giants much in the way of power, but he’s one of the best contact hitters in baseball and has played second base before, but not since 2023.

The Giants could also re-engage on a trade with St. Louis for Brendan Donovan, who plays second base and would give San Francisco more offense than the current options.

San Francisco believes it is close to being a playoff team, hence the pursuit of a player that could help get them over the top. Now, the pursuit continues.

Recommended Articles