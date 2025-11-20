New MLB Television Deals Impacts Giants Season Opener with Yankees

Major League Baseball made official its new television deals with ESPN, NBC and Netflix on Wednesday. That deal had an impact on the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants will host the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 25 in the first game of the 2026 Major League season. That contest, per the new deal, will be shown exclusively on Netflix. The streaming service won the rights to the opening game, along with the All-Star Game’s home run derby and the Field of Dreams game, which is set for August in Dyersville, Iowa.

Those are the only two Major League games in the Netflix package.

San Francisco Giants Baseball on TV

Here are highlights of MLB’s new agreement with Netflix https://t.co/g9cB11215O pic.twitter.com/71cjVqu2Zz — MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2025

Most Giants regular-season games will continue to be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area. When the Giants have a national game, the outlet will be determined by the deal MLB has signed.

For instance, NBC is now the home of both Sunday Night Baseball — which was previously the package designated to ESPN. NBC will also air the Wild Card Series and select special event games, including primetime matchups on Opening Day and Labor Day. NBC and Peacock will also get the rights to the Sunday Leadoff game.

If the Giants get an ESPN game, it will be on a weeknight. The new deal between the two gives ESPN a national midweek game package, which will be available on linear cable and its app. For Giants fans that are out-of-market, the big news was that ESPN became the exclusive rightsholder to MLB.TV, which broadcasts thousands of local games to out-of-market fans each season. Details of the integration are still being worked out.

MLB’s other rightsholders will continue with their current packages. Fox and FS1 will remain the home of Saturday afternoon and evening games during the regular season, along with World Series, League Championship Series and Division Series.

TBS retains its role as a broadcaster of LCS and Division Series telecasts, plus regular season games on Tuesday nights. Apple TV will retain the Friday night doubleheaders.

The Giants are coming off an 81-win season that saw them miss the playoffs. San Francisco fired manager Bob Melvin after the season and hired Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello to be the new manager. Vitello and president of baseball operations Buster Posey have been working to assemble his first start, many of which have connections to Vitello’s college career but have pro experience.

