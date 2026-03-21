Giants Star Luis Arraez’s Heartwarming Reason He Doesn’t Have WBC Gold Medal

Since the end of the World Baseball Classic, players for Team Venezuela have been basking in the spotlight of their first championship.

Many of them have shown off their gold medals from the event. Many of them have taken to wearing their jerseys during team workouts at spring training as a way of showing their pride in what they accomplished as they beat Team USA in the championship game.

Luis Arráez of the San Francisco Giants was a huge reason why Venezuela won the title. But he doesn’t have his gold medal. There’s a good reason why.

Why Luis Arráez Doesn’t Have WBC Gold Medal

Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Turns out his gold medal has a new owner. He told reporters on Saturday, including USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, that he hasn’t been wearing his medal because he gave it to his mother.

“I don’t have it. I gave it to my Mom,” he said. “She’s the one who deserves it.”

Arráez was named to the WBC All-Tournament team as a first baseman after he slashed .308/.367/.692 with two home runs and 10 RBI. Along the way, he showed off the power that hasn’t been in short supply during his MLB career, where he has just 36 career home runs.

He had a two-home-run game in pool play against Israel. It was his second multi-home run game in his WBC career, making him the first player in the history of the tournament to have two multi-home run games. He finished the tournament with four career WBC home run, which is second in his country’s history behind the legendary Miguel Cabrera, who had six. He was the team’s hitting coach in the tournament.

Strangely, he has three multi-home run games for his WBC and MLB career. All three have been at Miami’s loanDepot Park, where he played from 2023-24 as a member of the Miami Marlins.

The Giants signed him to a one-year deal with the intention of playing him at second base. While he doesn’t have a career filled with slug, he is the best active hitter in the Majors by average at .317. He won three batting titles in a row from 2022-24, including the last season in which he split the campaign between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. He’s also led the National League in hits each of the past two seasons.

For most of spring training he’s been expected to be the leadoff hitter. After his WBC performance, there is now a chance he could bat later in the order to give the Giants another hitter that can move baserunners.