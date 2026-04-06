Giants Major Pipeline: Prospect Updates and Movement Toward the Majors

The San Francisco Giants talent pipeline has been getting plenty of attention lately.

Two prospects have moved into the Top 100 according to MLB Pipeline. Only one was in action this past weekend, as Jhonny Level got his season started at Class A Fresno.

After Triple-A Sacramento opened its season the same weekend as the Giants, the other three full season affiliates got underway, including the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels and the High-A Eugene Emeralds.

Here is a look at four performances from last week that should get Giants fans excited about the future.

Jhonny Level’s Sharp Start

Player of the Game: Jhonny Level had quite the night at the yard.



4-5, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI pic.twitter.com/LUM3gIZ2b2 — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) April 5, 2026

After Level moved into the Top 100, he made his season debut with the San Jose Giants. He had a terrific game on Saturday, including this home run. For the three-game series to open the season, he slashed .538/.600/.846 with one home run, four RBI and a double.

The 19-year-old ended last season at San Jose. As he enters his third professional season, he's already flashing the talent that could get him to at least one promotion this season, if not two. He's been a consistent hitter thus far in 140 minor league games. But he's among a crowded group of four middle infielders among the Giants’ top five prospects.

Gavin Kilen’s Explosive Weekend

Friday: Gavin Kilen hammers two homers -- including a walk-off 🚀

Today: Kilen reaches base FIVE times in a three-hit performance 🔥



The @SFGiants' No. 5 prospect is 5-for-8 with a 2.325 OPS for the High-A @EugeneEmeralds to start his first full pro season. pic.twitter.com/6EetQlomUc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2026

Kilen was San Francisco's first-round pick last season. He has the distinction of being the organization's No. 5 prospect, but also the first Giants prospect outside of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. The way he performed last weekend, he may be getting closer to Top 100 status.

It's possible he had a better game than Level on Saturday, depending on how you look at the performances. Kilen had two home runs, including a walk off, and reached base five times with three hits. He ended the week with a slash of .545/.643/1.273 with two home runs and six RBI. The former Tennessee star has just 13 professional games to his credit since last season. With a mature approach at the plate, he could be at Richmond by summer.

Greg Farone’s Record-Breaking Opening Day

Greg Farone has his first Double-A strikeout in his Double-A debut! pic.twitter.com/s5dSzrPKmd — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 3, 2026

Greg Farone is not among San Francisco's Top 30 prospects. The Giants’ seventh-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Alabama could be playing his way into that status soon.

After he enjoyed a solid professional debut in 2025 with a 6-3 record and a 4.00 ERA, he set a Richmond opening day record with eight strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one earned run in 4.2 innings.

Being a left-handed pitcher, the Giants will give him plenty of room to develop. But more starts like that could put him on the radar for a promotion to Sacramento later this season.

Bryce Eldridge Watch

Eldridge RIPS a double down the line to bring home Jesús Rodriguez 😈



7-1 Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/cgOZyaYfQp — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) April 5, 2026

With San Francisco struggling at the plate after 10 games, the watch is on to see when the Giants might promote their No. 1 prospect from Sacramento. After Bryce Eldridge failed to make the opening day roster, the Giants were hoping he would cut down on his strikeouts and get off to a hot start.

Through nine games he’s slashed .281/.477/.375 with three RBI. He has yet to hit a home run, but the slash line is promising, and the power should come soon enough. He had a slow start in the minors in 2025 and finished the season with 25 home runs.

And … The Mixed Nut Race

Drumroll please 🥁



Introducing this year’s Mixed Nut Race lineup…



Returning to defend their legacy: The Almond Brothers, Peanut, and Johnny Cashew 💪

And stepping in with something to prove: Pablo Pistachio and Shelly Clarkson 👀



Who will crack under pressure… and who will… pic.twitter.com/VwSGpMgegg — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) April 4, 2026

This week Double-A Richmond officially opens its new Car Max Park. But the Mixed Nut Race is back with … NEW NUTS!