Giants Star Rafael Devers Responds to Red Sox Chairman’s Sharp Criticism

Spring training is usually a time to look forward. But in some cases, it can also be an opportunity to look back.

Earlier this week, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner look back look back at last year's issues with former designated hitter Rafael Devers, who is now at the San Francisco Giants.

There were issues from the start. Boston signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year contract and managed to coax Devers — who previously played third base and was a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger there — to move to designated hitter. For a while, it worked.

But, then Boston first baseman Tristan Casas was hurt in May and missed the rest of the season. The Red Sox asked Devers to play first base, a position he had never played. He refused and it led to the trade to the Giants where he is now the team’s starting first baseman and designated hitter.

Werner still sounds a little bitter about the whole situation. Perhaps it’s because the Red Sox have traded three of the four players they acquired for Devers?

“I don’t like to speak ill of any player. I’d like to say that he’s a wonderful person,” Werner said. “But, of course, when we had an injury at first base [to Triston Casas] his unwillingness to play that position was extremely discouraging… It was a discouraging episode… Just pick up a glove.”

The comment was reported by Tyler Milliken, a producer of the Zo and Bertrand Show on 98.5 FM radio in Boston.

Rafael Devers’ Response to Tom Werner

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Naturally, Giants beat writers asked Devers about the comment during his media availability on Tuesday. He preferred to leave it in the rear-view mirror.

“That’s in the past,” he said through an interpreter to beat writers, including Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News on X (formerly Twitter). “I don’t want to talk about it. It’s over. I don’t have any opinions on what he said. So, let’s concentrate here and just leave the past in the past.”

For the Giants, Devers played 29 games at first base last season. Giants general manager Zach Minasian said in December that the slugger has the chance to be an “above-average first baseman” as he put in the work in the offseason.

San Francisco has a lot on the line with Devers, who is under contract through 2033. He’s coming off another productive season offensively, as he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI with the Giants. For the season he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. He’s seen as the franchise’s primary run producer for the next several years.

Recommended Articles