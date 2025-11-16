Giants Boss Tony Vitello ‘All For’ Reunion with Three-Time Cy Young Winner

So far, new San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello has leaned into relationships from his time either at Tennessee or Missouri to fill out his coaching staff.

It’s possible he could do the same thing to fill out the starting rotation.

Vitello was in Las Vegas for the MLB general managers meetings this week and while he was certainly one of the buzz-worthy attendees, there were plenty of questions surrounding what the Giants might do in the free agency and trade markets. Most of those questions are for president of baseball operations Buster Posey. But, when it comes to Vitello, one name keeps coming up — Max Scherzer.

There’s a good reason for that. The pair go way back and that’s part of the reason why the free-agent three-time Cy Young winner might be up for a reunion in the Bay area.

Tony Vitello on Max Scherzer

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The two connected at Missouri. At the time, Vitello was a member of the coaching staff and Scherzer was on the pitching staff. Vitello was a pitching coach, and he helped guide Scherzer to being named Big 12 pitcher of the year before he was a first-round draft pick. As he told Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), that’s one relationship he doesn’t want to trade on.

“I’d be all for it, but he loves where he’s at and has good options,” Vitello said. “Money makes the world go round. But I would never want to use our personal relationship to take advantage of a personal situation or gain an edge.”

Vitello did say that Scherzer was one of the people that he turned to for advice when he was considering the Giants job. After the hire was announced, Scherzer sang Vitello’s praises to MLB.com as his Toronto Blue Jays were preparing for the World Series.

"I'm just so happy for him,” Scherzer said. “Happy he got the opportunity to be able to get to the big leagues. I've been friends with him my whole time ever since Mizzou. I've known the fire in him. I know the passion that he has. I've always believed in him."

The Giants have a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. San Francisco should be searching for starting pitching. Last offseason the Giants went the veteran Cy Young route with Justin Verlander. It’s not clear if they want him back for 2026. Scherzer is coming off a 2025 in which he went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts, as he missed nearly three months with an injury.

He has already told reporters he isn’t done playing. With two World Series rings on his finger, perhaps the 41-year-old believes it’s time for a reunion with his college mentor? Vitello hopes so.

