Joel Peguero Could be First Injured Giants Reliever to Return to Bullpen

The San Francisco Giants have had more than their fair share of injuries in the bullpen, but one injured reliever is getting close to a return.

Joel Peguero is expected to start an injury rehab assignment this week per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. He’ll be available to throw for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday when the River Cats start at week-long series.

Peguero was supposed to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic but suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain before he left and was placed on the 15-day injured list when the season started.

There is no timetable for him to be ready for the Majors, where Peguero has a career 2.42 ERA. But when he’s ready to return, he’ll give San Francisco a fresh arm.

And he may not be the only one returning soon.

San Francisco’s Bullpen Reinforcements

San Francisco Giants pitcher Joel Peguero. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Pavlovic also reported about a pair of injured relievers who the Giants could use.

Sam Hentges, a left-handed reliever the Giants signed this offseason, has moved on to throwing live batting practices, which is the last stage before he starts a rehab assignment at a minor league affiliate.

Hentges underwent a left shoulder capsule repair surgery, a procedure that typically requires a year or more to recover from. He was on Cleveland’s injury list for the 2025 season. San Francisco signed him knowing he would need additional time to build up. Like Peguero, he’s on the 15-day injured list.

The other update is on Jason Foley, a right-hander that the Giants signed after he was released by the Detroit Tigers last season. He’s on the Giants’ 60-day injured list to start the season as he’s recovering from right shoulder surgery that he underwent last May. Like Hentges, he required at least a year to recover.

Per Pavlovic, Foley is going to throw a bullpen in Arizona on Tuesday. That means throwing off a mound, which means the next step once he’s built up is live batting practice, followed by a rehab assignment. He cannot be activated until late May.

Foley could be a closer option for the Giants once he returns and he’s built up. He was the Tigers’ closer of choice in 2024 before the injury. He saved 28 games out of 32 chances that season, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.15 ERA. The season before he had 28 holds with seven saves in nine chances.