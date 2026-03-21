Key Roles the San Francisco Giants Quietly Locked In This Spring

The countdown continues for the San Francisco Giants. There are just a handful of days left before opening day at home against the New York Yankees.

The Giants continue to make roster cuts, assigning players they know won't make their opening day roster to the minor leagues to open playing time as veterans and newcomers alike fight for the remaining spots on the roster.

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Some battles have been settled publicly. Others have been settled under the radar. While nothing is concrete, these three Giants appeared to have quietly locked in a position on the opening day roster, having made themselves valuable enough in spring training to be kept for the start of the season.

Back-Up Outfield: Will Brennan

San Francisco Giants outfielder Will Brennan. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Brennan just as position players were reporting to spring training in Scottsdale last month. There was significant competition for what appeared to be two backup outfielder spots, with Luis Matos, Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert and Grant McCray among the competitors. McCray has already been assigned to minor league camp, leaving the trio competing for two spots. Brennan has played well enough to lock one of them down.

Brennan has slashed .314/.385/.400 with six RBI. He doesn’t have much power, but his value is in his versatility. While he’s played mostly right field, he’s also played 21 games in center field and 30 games in left field. At least one backup needs to give the Giants coverage at all three positions and Brennan can do that. With Gilbert working back from a shoulder issue, Brennan has played his way into a likely roster spot.

Utility Infielder: Casey Schmitt

Schmitt was a holdover from last year. But so were several other players that could have pushed him in spring training. He didn’t let them. He slashed .311/.367/.333 in 20 games. Tyler Fitzgerald has already been reassigned to minor league camp. The option of Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A Sacramento virtually assures that Schmitt has a spot on the team.

Schmitt does have some slug to lean into. He slashed .237/.305/.401 with a career-high 12 home runs last season. His biggest value is his ability to play all four infield positions. He can spell third baseman Matt Chapman, shortstop Willy Adames, second baseman Luis Arraez and first baseman Rafael Devers when needed.

Backup Catcher: Daniel Susac

The Giants added Susac in a Rule 5 draft selection in December. Those selections sometimes don’t pan out. Susac seems to have panned out, though non-roster invitee Eric Haase has pushed him late in camp. He’s shown a nice bat this spring, with a slash of .333/.385/.556 with two home runs and three RBI. With Patrick Bailey behind the plate, Susac is unlikely to play more than once a week. But Bailey’s injury history must be considered.

If Susac doesn’t make the opening day roster, he must be offered back to his former team. It’s a wrinkle the Giants must also consider. He would make the minimum salary, which would help the Giants control payroll. It would also give San Francisco a long-term backup plan for Bailey, something they haven't had for a couple of seasons.