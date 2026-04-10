Landen Roupp Leads Giants Against Orioles: How to Watch, TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants have packed their bags and they're off on a nine-game road trip that starts on Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles.

It will be one of the Giants’ longest trips of the season, which includes an off day between two of the three series while they’re away from Oracle Park.

After three games against the Orioles, the Giants (5-8) head to Cincinnati for three games against the Reds before flying back to the east coast to take on the Washington Nationals for three games.

It’s a big opportunity for San Francisco to try and stay within striking distance of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Giants host starting on April 21. The Giants enter the road trip in last place in the National League West, 4.5 games back of the Dodgers.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Time: 4:15 p.m. PT

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

TV: Apple TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: RHP Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.22) vs. Baltimore: RHP Shane Baz (0-0, 4.09).

Roupp followed up his sterling opening start to the season with something lesser than against the New York Mets last weekend. He gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 4.2 innings, while he allowed a walk and struck out seven. He took the loss. This was after he gave up no runs and two hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Orioles traded several prospects to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Baz and then extended his contract early this season. They see him as a piece of the team’s long-term future. He’s coming off a start against Pittsburgh in which he went 5.2 innings and allowed four hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out five. In his first game with the Orioles he went 5.1 innings, allowed seven hits, four earned runs and no walks against four strikeouts.

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season)