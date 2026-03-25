Latest Giants Transactions Pave Way for Reshaping of Opening Day Roster

The San Francisco Giants announced a half-dozen roster moves before Tuesday's game at Oracle Park in anticipation of opening day. Many of the moves will reshape what many anticipated as the opening day or roster.

The Giants optioned six players to the minor leagues — right-handed pitchers Tristan Beck, Spencer Bivens, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour, along with outfielders Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert.

The options of both Beck and Bivens were notable because both were part of last year's bullpen and both have limited experience in closing games. Not only is it the biggest signal yet that Ryan Walker has the closer job locked down, but it also signals the Giants believe they have better set-up options from the right-hand side.

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San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bivens was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA this spring. He struck out eight and walked four in 10.1 innings. Beck was solid, as he finished six appearances with a 3.68 ERA, with four strikeouts and three walks in 7.1 innings.

Seymour was not expected to make the team, though he along with Carson Whisenhunt will be among the first starters or long relievers on standby when the Giants need coverage. Seymour went 3-0 with a 2.92 ERA in six games, with one start. He struck out 10 and walked five in 12.1 innings. Whisenhunt, who was optioned last week, went 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA in four games, with two starts. He struck out 14 but walked eight in 9.1 innings.

McDonald had a 6.04 ERA and a 0-1 record in six games with one start. He struck out 14 and walked two in 11.2 innings.

It signals the Giants could make significant moves from their non-roster invitee list to bolster their bullpen. Bivens and Beck were both pitchers that were seen as relatively safe going into spring training. The Giants obviously believed they have better options. They must finalize their opening day roster on Wednesday before they play the New York Yankees.

The Giants acquired Gilbert in a trade from the New York Mets last summer and he made his MLB debut last year. He played in 13 games and slashed .265/.324/.324 with two RBI. Brennan was signed to a free-agent deal over the offseason. He slashed .325/.386/.500 with one home run and eight RBI.

Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) reported that the Giants are expected to roster outfielder Jared Oliva and will waive Luis Matos to clear the room. That likely took the last outfield job out of the hands of Gilbert or Brennan.