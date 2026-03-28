Tyler Mahle Makes Giants Debut as Lineup Adjusts for Yankees Finale

After starting their two aces, the San Francisco Giants will use one of their new starting pitching acquisitions in Saturday’s series finale with the New York Yankees.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle is expected to start for the Giants as they face the Yankees and right-hander Will Warren.

Mahle joined the Giants on a one-year deal in January, in part of the recommendation of a former boss who carries some weight in the organization — Bruce Bochy. The special advisor was Mahle’s manager in 2025 with the Texas Rangers and recommended to San Francisco that it look at the oft-injured starter.

Mahle had an exceptional 2025 when he played. He missed three months with right shoulder fatigue. Had he pitched the entire season his 2.18 ERA would have been among the best in baseball. He missed part of the 2024 season with a shoulder issue and most of the 2023 season after Tommy John surgery. He’s reached double-digit wins in just one season, which was in 2021 with Cincinnati when he went 13-6.

It will be up to him to help snap the season-opening losing streak for San Francisco. Plus, the Giants made their first significant lineup adjustments of the season, with a new leadoff hitter, along with new spots for Luis Arráez and Willy Adames.

Giants Lineup vs. Yankees for March 28

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

3B Matt Chapman

2B Luis Arráez (L)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

LF Heliot Ramos

SS Willy Adames

CF Harrison Bader

C Patrick Bailey (S)

1B Casey Schmitt

Pitching Matchup

Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (6-4, 2.18 in 2025) vs. Yankees RHP Will Warren (9-8, 4.44)

Mahle’s start with the Rangers last season was exceptional. In 13 starts before he went on the injured list, he won all six of his games and his ERA was under 2.00 in April and May. But the shoulder issue was a thing late in that stretch as he allowed 11 earned runs in his last four starts.

Warren showed vast improvement in 2025 after he made his MLB debut in 2024 and went 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA. He proved a nice boost to a rotation that lost 2024 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole in spring training. He struck out more than a hitter an inning in 2025 (171 strikeouts in 162.1 innings) and there’s room to improve his walk rate (65) and his opponent batting average (.250).

Today’s Game

Time: 4:15 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Records: San Francisco, 0-2; New York Yankees, 2-0

TV: Fox

Radio: KNBR AM 680, 1510 AM KSFN

Giants Injuries

15-Day Injured List: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain). 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong* (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain/Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow strain/Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick* (Tommy John surgery).

*-expected to miss season

Upcoming Schedule

March 30: at San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m.

March 31: at San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m.

April 1: at San Diego Padres, 1:10 p.m.

April 2: vs. New York Mets, 6:45 p.m.

April 3: vs. New York Mets, 7:15 p.m.

April 4: vs. New York Mets, 6:05 p.m.

April 5: vs. New York Mets, 1:05p.m.