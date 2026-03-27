What Giants Decisions Today Reveals About Their Long-term Plan for Superstar

The San Francisco Giants got a day off after their 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday. One superstar has yet to take a game in the field.

The Giants drew up nearly the same lineup for Friday’s game against the Yankees, with second baseman Luis Arraez batting leadoff, followed by third baseman Matt Chapman, designated hitter Rafale Devers, shortstop Willy Adames, right fielder Jung Hoo Lee, left fielder Heliot Ramos, first baseman Casey Schmitt, catcher Patrick Bailey and center fielder Harrison Bader to back up left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

That put Devers in the designated hitter spot for the second straight game. There was a purpose to doing so, per manager Tony Vitello.

Why Rafael Devers is Still a DH

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Early in spring training, Devers dealt with a tight hamstring. The Giants kept him out of several games as a result. There was no need to push it. He didn’t play a game from Feb. 27 to March 8. He played in six games after his return to the lineup on March 9.

Turns out, per Vitello, Devers is still dealing with the hamstring tightness and keeping him at DH is seen as a precaution, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. For the second straight game, Schmitt started at first base and the Giants have additional coverage with Jerar Encarnacion.

San Francisco’s other first baseman, Bryce Eldridge, was making his Triple-A debut on Friday with Sacramento. Had he made the team, he would likely be in the lineup and playing first base. But San Francisco wants him to cut down on his strikeout rate, which was nearly 50% in spring training.

It’s wise for San Francisco to take a cautious approach with Devers. The Giants gave up significant capital to acquire him from the Boston Red Sox in June. While he started slowly with San Francisco, he did hit 20 home runs with the Giants and slashed .236/.347/.460. He had 35 home runs, including 15 with the Red Sox.

Nothing is gained by trying to force Devers onto the field this early in the season. His bat is too meaningful to this lineup. So is his contract. San Francisco took on the remainder of the 10-year, $313.5 million deal he signed with Boston before the 2024 season. There were no offsets in the deal, which has eight seasons remaining. Devers is not yet 30 years old and in the prime of his career. The Giants can’t afford to lose even 10 days on the injured list if it can be prevented.

So, the Giants are making the right call leaving Devers at DH for now. Schmitt gives them adequate coverage and gives Eldridge more time to prove San Francisco should call him back up this season. It’s a smart long-term move for both sides.