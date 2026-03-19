What Role Giants Prospect Carson Whisenhunt Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Carson Whisenhunt it still part of the future for the San Francisco Giants. For the present, he’ll start 2026 in the minor leagues.

Whisenhunt was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, along with catcher Jesus Rodriguez. It was the fifth round of camp cuts for the Giants who are narrowing the roster down for opening day on March 25 against the New York Yankees.

The right-hander made his MLB debut last year but didn’t pitch enough to shed his prospect status. MLB Pipeline lists him as the No. 12 prospect in the organization. He’s likely to be promoted at some point. But what will his role be when he arrives?

Carson Whisenhunt’s Role in 2026

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His likely role will be as a starter, assuming someone in the Giants’ rotation is injured or sees a downturn in performance. Whisenhunt made all but one of his 68 appearances as a starter after he was drafted in second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of East Carolina. When he was promoted to the Majors last year, all five of his appearances were starts.

It makes sense he would be a stand-by starter for the rotation, which will feature Logan Webb on opening day, followed by some combination of Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle and Landen Roupp.

Mahle missed three months due to a partially torn rotator cuff last season, had a shoulder issue in 2024 and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023. When he’s healthy, he’s a solid piece of any rotation. But an injury to Mahle might pave the way for Whisenhunt to re-join the rotation. Roupp is the least established starter among the five and the most likely to be a option back to the minor leagues due to performance.

Long relief is an option, though he doesn’t have much experience. In spring training he made four appearances, two of which were in relief. He went 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA. Relief also didn’t suit him. In his two relief options he allowed nine earned runs in 2.2 innings. He also struck out three and walked five.

So, he’s a likely stand-by starter but needs to recapture his 2023 performance in the minor leagues, when he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 16 starts.

He made his MLB debut last season due to injuries and he made five starts, as he went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA. He struck out 16 and walked 12 in 23.1 innings. He would have gotten more starts but a lower back strain put him on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 31, and he never returned from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento.