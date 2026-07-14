Can Giants' Third-Round Pick Peyton Bonds Carry On the Family Legacy?

No name in the history of Bay Area baseball carries more weight than Bonds. In fact, it's so deeply woven into the culture of the San Francisco Giants that it almost feels like the letters in it should always be written in orange and black. So it's no wonder that the team's supporters took notice when they heard that surname being announced at the 2026 Major League Draft.

San Francisco selected Rutgers power-hitting outfielder Peyton Bonds in the third round (90th overall, the nephew of some guy named Barry. He's the son of Bobby Jr, who played 11 years of professional baseball, and (of course) the grandson of Bobby Bonds.

Now, the 21-year-old power hitter will look to carry on the family legacy while forging one of his own. Needless to say, like any other young player who follows in a famous family member's footsteps, the expectations will be high. Fair or not, comparisons are always inevitable.

Peyton Bonds, OF



A 6-foot-5, 230-pound righthanded hitter with a great physical toolset that features plus raw power and plus speed. Bonds posted the 5th-highest 90th percentile EV at the MLB Draft Combine opening day, at 110.6 mph. The Rutgers outfielder jumped 45 spots in BA's… pic.twitter.com/2AiJvrO3sf — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 25, 2026

Realizing that no prospect can be compared to Barry Bonds, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, the club has already addressed this to some extent. They've already stated that they drafted a younger member of the family based on his big bat, not his birth certificate.

“We drafted him because of his ability and what we believe in him,” Giants senior director of amateur scouting Michael Holmes said. “Just a real unique talent. Super strong, athletic, super high exit velocities off the bat. We think there are some things we can do with the swing to help him elevate the baseball a little bit. You get an athlete in the middle of the diamond, center field, hits the ball hard, it’s a real good starter kit. He’s a Giant because of Peyton Bonds.”

Tony Vitello Likes the Family Fit

Giants manager Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The family connection isn't lost on Giants manager Tony Vitello. The San Fran skipper says Peyton's power and potential were only accentuated by his pedigree.

"Anytime you get a guy named Bonds, you’re crazy if you don’t get excited,” Vitello said on Saturday. “I think the physical stature or skill set will stick out to everybody when they take their first look, or probably even in the scouting department. But in my limited knowledge, just from watching and a little bit of research, he seems to have incredible instincts for the game, so it will be exciting to see that as well.”