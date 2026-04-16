After losing four straight games including their last two in Cincinnati, the San Francisco Giants finally busted out of their slump to defeat the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, 3-0. ANd outstanding mound performance from starter Landen Roupp and some not-so-friendly fireworks were featured in this contest, which saw San Fran raise their record now to 7-12.

Roupp (3-1) allowed just one hit, one to left to P.J. Higgins in the bottom of the sixth. It was the only hit of the game for Cincy, as Roupp walked two, hit two batters, and struck out six. Thus far, he's been to praise that was heaped on him by former Giants player, now-broadcaster Mike Krukow.

The San Francisco Giants need elite pitching to win with their lineup slumping, but Landen Roupp flirted with a no-hitter and a rare big inning on offense earned a 3-0 victory over the Reds. https://t.co/GQk8xhjYyK — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 16, 2026

The ex-pitcher knows a thing or two about hurling the horsehide, and he just predicted big things for the righthander earlier this week.

“He’s a monster,” Krukow said. “I’ve liked this guy since the first day I’ve seen him. He’s come so far so quickly; I think the sky’s the limit with this guy. I think he’s going to be an All-Star. That’s what I think of him.”

An uplifting win for the Giants

It's difficult to realistically call a victory in April, a 'statement win', but the final game of the series in Cincinnati definitely felt like it. It featured positives that extended beyond the pitching, with the team providing steady defense behind Roupp. Then, there's also the matter of the potential pugilism that nearly took place.

When Giants closer Erik Miller struck out Sal Stewart to lock down the team's 3-0 victory, he was apperently a little too animated as he celebrated the final out. The rookie batter took issue with some of the reliever's verbosity, and Stewart started to make a beeline towards Miller. Like every basebrawl, the benches cleared, but no major injuries or fatalities were reported.

For Tony Vitello's sake, let's hope that scene mimics those of classic sports comedies, where the underdog team bonds after getting into a fight... only to return and dominate. If that's the case, then the stage is set now for the Giants to write a much better ending to their story in 2026.