SF Giants Lineup, Preview for Series Opener Against Mets

The San Francisco Giants are trying to get their offense back on track. They hope to turn things around when they take the field Friday evening against the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

The Giants are coming off of a 5-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. That dropped the San Francisco record to 58-83 and gave Pittsburgh the series win.

The offense struggled, getting only two hits against six different Pirates relievers. Blade Tidwell struggled with his command early on. It took him an unbelievable 40 pitches to get out of the first inning. After that, he seemed to settle down.

Ultimately, he allowed two runs over five innings with five strikeouts and five walks.

San Francisco didn’t record its first hit until Drew Gilbert singled in the seventh inning. Jung Hoo Lee, who didn’t start the game in the lineup, came in with a pinch-hit RBI double, and then Nate Furman drove in the Giants’ final run.

The Giants will now go to Citi Field in New York and will be hoping for a better offensive showing when they face the Mets right-hander Nolan McLean.

Giants Starting Lineup vs. Mets

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Gilbert, CF Rafael Devers, 1B Bryce Eldridge, DH Turner Hill, LF Jung Hoo Lee, RF Drew Cavanaugh, C Osleivis Basabe, 3B Nate Furman, 2B Christian Koss, SS

Starting pitcher: Matt Wilkinson

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Wilkinson will take the mound with an 0-2 record and 4.63 ERA. McLean is now 10-8 with a 3.06 ERA and 172 strikeouts.

Jung Hoo Lee Returns

Lee wasn’t in the starting lineup on Thursday, but he is back for the Friday matchup in right field and batting fifth.

Probably just a rest day, Lee still made an impact coming off the bench. Lee was responsible for half of the team’s total hits. His seventh-inning double drove in one of San Francisco’s two runs.

His return puts Jonah Cox out of the lineup and Gilbert will move from right field back to center.

Gilbert remains in the comfortable leadoff spot for a third consecutive game. The young outfielder is getting a great chance to show what he’s made of.

Devers moves from designated hitter to first base, which gives Eldridge the opportunity to move to DH. Cavanaugh is replacing Andrew Knizner at the catcher position. Basabe is getting the start at third base in place of Shay Whitcomb.

3 Matchups to Watch

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Wilkinson vs. Juan Soto

Soto is going to be Wilkinson’s biggest challenge. He is New York’s biggest threat in the batter’s box, and he will be second up. The left-on-left matchup gives the Giants’ young starter an opportunity to attack differently.

Giants’ Left-Handed Bats vs. Nolan McLean

This is an interesting take on the game. While McLean looks incredibly tough on paper with his 3.06 ERA and 172 strikeouts, there is reason to be optimistic.

Left-handed hitters have fared much better against McLean with a .695 OPS versus right-handed hitters who have a .510 OPS against him.

Tony Vitello was smart to load the lineup heavily with lefties, including Gilbert, Devers, Eldridge, Hill, Lee, Cavanaugh, and Furman.

Drew Gilbert vs. Nolan McLean

As we keep getting to see Gilbert in the leadoff spot, he is becoming an interesting individual player to watch.

When the Giants face right-handed pitching, Gilbert is the guy. He provided one of the few bright spots on Thursday.

Now he is getting another opportunity against a quality right-hander. He doesn’t have to carry the offense, but if he can get on base ahead of Devers and Eldridge it could turn the offense around.

The 2026 future for the Giants has already been decided; there is no imminent playoff run coming. There are plenty of evaluations that need to happen in September, though. Friday will provide one more look at Gilbert atop the order, Lee back in the starting lineup and Wilkinson against a Mets lineup.