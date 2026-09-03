SF Giants Stick With Drew Gilbert Atop Lineup for Pirates Finale

Drew Gilbert may not be auditioning for a leadoff spot anymore. He may have earned it.

The San Francisco Giants are keeping him in the leadoff position on Thursday morning as they put a wrap on their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. San Francisco is going to be facing the Pirates’ Lake Bachar, while they will send Blade Tidwell to the mound.

Gilbert led off on Wednesday and manager Tony Vitello liked it. He’s keeping him there but moving him from center field to right field.

There are several other changes coming behind him, including Jung Hoo Lee being out of the starting lineup and Jonah Cox moving to the cleanup spot.

Giants Starting Lineup vs. Pirates

Drew Gilbert, RF Rafael Devers, DH Bryce Eldridge, 1B Jonah Cox, CF Turner Hill, LF Andrew Knizner, C Shay Whitcomb, 3B Nate Furman, 2B Christian Koss, SS

Starting pitcher: Blade Tidwell

First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park. Tidwell will take the mound with a 0-1 record and 4.54 ERA after getting 31 strikeouts. Bachar is 1-3 with a 3.70 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Drew Gilbert Getting Another Leadoff Start

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is becoming a trend to see Gilbert’s name at the top of the lineup. Vitello first started experimenting with him there in August.

At the time, Gilbert was producing great results against right-handed batters, so it just made sense to give him more opportunities against righties.

Thursday’s game is providing yet another one against the right-hander Bachar.

Gilbert served as the leadoff man on Wednesday when he reached base twice in the Giants' 5-4 victory. He also recorded a hit and drew a walk. The team went on to score four runs in the fifth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.

As he has been recently, Devers was a hero. He smacked a three-run homer.

Now, Gilbert is getting another chance to set the table for Devers and Bryce Eldridge.

Giants Lineup Changing Up

San Francisco Giants Turner Hill Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee’s absence in the lineup creates a shuffle in the outfield.

The 28-year-old started in right field and hit fifth on Wednesday and there hasn’t been any indication that Lee is sitting out due to an injury. It’s likely just a lineup decision or a simple day of rest.

Cox is taking over in center field and hitting in the cleanup spot.

Turner Hill is staying put in left field while moving down one spot from fourth to fifth.

There is also a defensive change involving the middle of the order. Devers is moving from first base to designated hitter to allow Eldridge to play first.

Andrew Knizner is taking over behind the plate and batting sixth.

Giants Could Take Series

Thursday morning’s game gives San Francisco the chance to come away with a series victory.

The Pirates took the first game in a wild 13-12 finish on Tuesday, but the Giants came back on Wednesday to win with a final score of 5-4.

Pittsburgh has much more on the line as they are 68-72. While they are well out of the race in the National League Central, they are closer in the Wild Card Race. It is probably not possible, but they sit 5.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are holding down the final Wild Card spot.

The Giants are playing for pride and knowledge about future rosters.

Gilbert is a big part of that.