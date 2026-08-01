Tyler Mahle Looks to Shine in What Could Be His Final Start with the Giants

The San Francisco Giants' trade deadline plans are clear; they're going to move any and all players they can, especially those on expiring contracts. One of those players, who could draw interest from an opposing MLB franchise, is the Giants' game-three starter against the San Diego Padres, Tyler Mahle.

Mahle signed a one-year deal with San Francisco worth $10 million, and unfortunately, he hasn't brought the same fire he did when he was with the Texas Rangers. Entering what could be his final start as a Giant with a 4.96 ERA, the overall number doesn't tell the recent story.

Last month, Mahle arguably had the best month of his Giants career, taking the ball four times, leading San Francisco to two wins, while posting an ERA of 2.82. His start to the year was rough, but if the Giants are looking to trade the veteran, his stock is at its highest right now.

Recapping Mahle's July

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) delivers a pitch at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle started July with a 5.70 ERA, an ERA that would have made Buster Posey's job more difficult when trying to find a trade partner for him. But by the end of the month, Mahle dropped his ERA one notch, thanks to his strong outings on the bump.

His first start of the month against the Colorado Rockies was rough, giving up eight hits and four runs to come across and score in 4.1 innings of work. His next outing, against Colorado again, Mahle settled in, pitching seven innings, allowing one run and punching out four, leading San Francisco to a 4-2 victory.

Over his last two starts, Mahle totaled 11 innings, allowing three runs, three walks, striking out seven and allowing eight hits. The Giants were only able to win one of those starts, most recently blanking the Milwaukee Brewers this past Monday.

Against the Padres in his career, Mahle holds a 4.19 ERA in four starts, surpassing 19 innings. If there was one time for Mahle to show why the Giants, who had high expectations going into the season, similar to Mahle, why he's still valuable enough to get traded for a nice package.

For other franchises looking to contend, starting pitching is a must-add come the MLB Trade Deadline. Sure, Mahle's stock isn't as high as others at the deadline, but this start could force the Giants' hand to get the deal done, rather than keeping Mahle and watching him walk for nothing.