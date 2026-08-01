Giants Sticking to Trade Deadline Plan When It Comes to Logan Webb

The San Francisco Giants are likely to trade several players by Monday's deadline.

The most prominent players being pursued are left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and second baseman Luis Arraez. There have also been rumors that left fielder Heliot Ramos could be on the market.

But the Giants have been clear for a month that one player on their roster that is untouchable is right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. They see him as a key piece to their immediate future and have no wish to part with him. That doesn't mean teams aren't inquiring. It just means the Giants aren't biting.

This Team Reportedly Wanted Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported earlier this week that the Houston Astros had inquired about Webb. Houston just moved back into first place in the American League West with an 11-2 over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Even though Houston has a bounty of starting pitchers and spent significant money to add Japanese star Tatsuya Imai in the offseason, the Astros likely saw Webb as a perfect complement to their ace, right-hander Hunter Brown. The Giants, per Nightingale, said no. The Astros are probably not the only team the Giants have said no to about Webb.

Even though this hasn't been Webb's best season, it's easy to see why teams are interested. There may not be a more durable starting pitcher in baseball than the right-hander, who has been in the Top 11 in National League Cy Young voting each of the past four seasons, including a second-place finish in 2023.

He has been a part of the National League All Star team for each of the past three years and in each of those seasons he's thrown at least 200 innings. Go back to the 2022 season and he threw 192.1 innings. Last season he led the Majors in games started (34), innings pitched (207) and strikeouts (224).

The reasons teams want him are exactly the reasons why the Giants want to keep him. There's also the contract. Webb signed a five--year deal with the Giants before the 2024 season worth $90 million. For a starting pitcher of his caliber, that's cheap. There are two more years left on that contract.

Plus, Webb doesn't turn 30 until later this year. He's still in his prime and assuming he remains healthy he will command top dollar in free agency after 2028.

There’s a reason why president of baseball operations Buster Posey keeps saying no. And it’s the right move for the Giants long term.