Which Starting Pitchers the Giants Will Turn to Against the Braves

The San Francisco Giants are back on the road following a bleak homestand where they won just two games. As the Giants continue to spiral downward, it's series like this upcoming one against the Atlanta Braves where confidence for a comeback is built.

San Francisco goes into the house of the best team in the National League this season, the Braves. Atlanta holds a 46-25 record compared to the Giants' 29-43 record. A large reason for the struggles this season for the Giants has been their pitching, but that can't be the problem in this series.

Manager Tony Vitello will likely roll out with these three starters as they take on the Braves, per ESPN.

Game 1 - Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Adrian Houser (12) throws a pitch at American Family Field. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

San Francisco is expected to send right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser to the mound to begin the series for the Giants, making his 14th start of the season. 2026 hasn't been too kind to Houser, as he enters the game with a 5.54 ERA with 46 strikeouts compared to 26 walks.

In his last two starts, Houser went 4.1 innings each, yet has allowed five runs in those innings with 11 strikeouts compared to three walks. Houser can't let the Braves offense get comfortable in the batter's box early if San Francisco wants to push their winning streak to two games after beating the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Oracle Park.

Game 2 - Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) before the game. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The veteran left-hander Robbie Ray is probable to start game two for the Giants on the road. Ray will be making his 15th start of the season and his third in the month of June. So far this month, Ray's ERA sits at 4.22 following a tough five-run outing against the Washington Nationals.

On the campaign, Ray holds a 4.42 ERA, striking out and allowing the same number of hits at 66. He still eats innings like he always has, but his days of leading the front half of a rotation are over, especially with how 2026 has treated him.

Game 3 - Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) throws against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Scheduled to wrap up the series is Landen Roupp, who last pitched against the Cubs last Friday. His performance has gone under the radar as his Bible verse on his hat for Pride Night has taken center stage, but he did go 4.2 innings, allowing four runs and striking out five in the process.

June hasn't been kind to Roupp at all, posting an 8.16 ERA in his three starts this month. Along with his bloated ERA, Roupp has allowed 15 hits, along with 10 walks and 14 strikeouts. If there's a player who needs a good outing against the Braves, it's Roupp.