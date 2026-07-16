The Giants Can't Ignore Their Biggest Problem Any Longer

Everyone is always looking for answers when a team performs as poorly as the San Francisco Giants have in 2026. Beyond being abysmal underachievers, the team can look to several areas where they have major issues.

A lack of run production and some foolish spending have hamstrung the organization. But perhaps the team can turn things around quickly if they focus on the most important position on the field.

That would be the pitching mound, where the Giants (41-55, fourth place, NL West) have faltered both in the starting rotation and especially their bullpen this year. The relief corps has a cumulative ERA of 4.47, which ranks 22nd in Major League Baseball. Current closer Caleb Kilian has recorded just nine saves as part of a revolving door of average arms who have tried filling the role.

Giants' late rally falls short, bullpen falters again in loss to Rockies https://t.co/DThqmpXGH4 pic.twitter.com/g4m9HW4mMr — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 11, 2026

That's a big reason why, at the All-Star break, the 2026 Giants are on pace to lose 93 games this year. That's something that no one would have even imagined during past eras, like the franchise's glorious run of the 2010s.

It's not lost on the staff itself, either. Logan Webb, who has been a bright spot and the NL Pitcher of the Month for June, has emerged as a potential #1 or 2 starter and is under contract. However, the 29-year-old is still just 5-7 on the year. He's likely part of the team's future but understands why the fans and franchise are frustrated right now.

“We haven’t put ourselves in a good position, I think that’s pretty truthful, right?” Webb said on Sunday. “It’s not like we played very well. I think we all just have to take a step back, look in the mirror, and say, ‘What do we want to do? What do we want to be as a team? How do we want teams to view us when they come to town? ’

Going Forward in 'Frisco

Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen isn't the only thing needing an overhaul. Webb is a surefire holdover, but veteran lefty Robbie Ray, in the final year of his contract, isn't likely to be back. Behind those two names, there are a lot of guys like Landen Roupp, Tyler Mahle, and Trevor McDonald - unproven arms who have shown potential at times, then seem to get solved by the opposition right away.

In essence, the Giants' president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, is between a rock and a hard place right now in terms of his assortment of arms. San Francisco will likely have to fashion a fresh rotation over the course of next season. Salary constraints elsewhere will likely force them to sign average veterans to eat innings until more help arrives.

No matter what happens from here, a transfuison of talent needs to be in place in the Golden Gate City by Spring Training 2027. And if their call to arms happens to fail? Expect another replay of 2026.