Projected Giants Starting Pitchers for Series vs. Mariners After All-Star Break

The break is almost over, and the San Francisco Giants are returning to the diamond to begin the second half of the 2026 campaign. On Friday night, the Giants will be in Seattle to take on the Mariners, who sit in second place in the AL West division.

The Giants enter the second half of the season with a 41-55 record, placing them fourth in the NL West, 19.5 games out of first place. San Francisco dropped the ball in the first half of 2026, and with the trade deadline looming, things are bound to change sooner rather than later.

But for right now, the Giants have to focus on winning as many games as they can before the deadline approaches. The starting pitching has had its ups and downs this season for San Francisco, but the second half offers a fresh slate to hopefully make some believers out of their fans again, even if it is for next season.

The Mariners have yet to announce who they will send to the mound to take on the Giants, but manager Tony Vitello will likely roll out these starting pitchers for the three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Game 1 - Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp sets before throwing. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landen Roupp is the probable starting pitcher to kick off the second half of the season for the Giants, and if there were ever someone who needs a better second half, it's Roupp. Roupp enters the second half of the season with a 4.27 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 104 strikeouts.

In June, Roupp was hit hard, posting a 7.11 ERA in six starts, but his last time out, he pitched well, going eight innings, allowing three hits and one run against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arguably his best start of the season, it's something to build off of.

Game 2 - Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) walks to the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ace of the staff is the probable game two starter, looking to build off his strong first half. Logan Webb has been one of the only consistent members in the Giants' starting rotation, holding a 3.86 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and a record of 5-7.

His first two starts of July have not been the kind of pitching performances Giants fans are used to seeing from Webb, as he has a 10.80 ERA across 10 innings of work. Regardless, more often than not, when Webb is on the mound, San Francisco has its best chance of winning, just as any ace should provide.

Game 3 - Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) prepares to throw a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To conclude the series, Giants fans should expect to see former Mariner Robbie Ray take the mound. Ray has been solid for the franchise since the beginning of last month, dropping his ERA to 3.38 on the season.

In his last two starts, Ray has allowed four runs across 11 innings of work, nine hits, nine walks, and eight strikeouts. The veteran needs to limit the free passes, but other than that, Ray following Webb is the best recipe for the Giants to have a chance of taking a series against one of the better teams in the American League.