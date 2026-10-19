Why Grant McCray May No Longer Fit Into the Giants’ Future

The San Francisco Giants need more production from their outfield in 2027. Grant McCray’s route to providing it is getting narrower.

Drew Gilbert received an extended opportunity in 2026. Jonah Cox entered the center-field competition, and Bo Davidson arrived after a productive minor league season. Jung Hoo Lee remains in the picture, while Harrison Bader’s expected return adds another consideration.

That crowded outfield picture forces the President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, to identify which players offer a distinct contribution.

The Giants should explore trading McCray this winter. Keeping him requires a convincing development plan and a plausible opening for his skills.

McCray Needs More Than Speed to Claim a Job

San Francisco Giants outfielder Grant McCray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCray hit .143/.250/.273 with two home runs in 91 MLB plate appearances in 2026. He struck out in 30.8% of those appearances.

That is a small sample, and it cannot settle his career. It does explain why the Giants should hesitate to reserve regular starts for him.

Gilbert supplied a stronger offensive case, hitting .238/.330/.394 with 11 home runs in 393 plate appearances. His longer audition gives San Francisco more evidence to evaluate when distributing opportunities next spring.

McCray’s speed remains useful. He stole eight bases without being caught, and Statcast placed his sprint speed in the 95th percentile. A club could use those tools for pinch-running and outfield coverage.

His defensive results require closer examination, however. Statcast measured his 2026 range at minus-3 Outs Above Average across the outfield. Those limited opportunities demand caution, but they do not establish a defensive advantage strong enough to overlook his offensive struggles.

With Cox competing for a center-field role, McCray needs to demonstrate how he improves the roster beyond providing another fast outfielder.

A Trade Could Create a More Useful Opportunity

San Francisco Giants outfielder Grant McCray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are legitimate reasons to keep McCray.

He turns 26 in December, remains in the pre-arbitration stage of his career and offers minor-league flexibility. Another season of regular Triple-A at-bats would carry a modest financial commitment.

His health also belongs in the evaluation. McCray underwent hamate surgery during the season. The Giants should account for that interruption without assuming it explains every offensive problem.

His .233/.352/.356 line at Sacramento offered some encouragement in getting on base, although it did not provide an overwhelming argument for promotion.

The challenge is deciding how much roster space to invest in another evaluation. San Francisco must accommodate injured players returning to the 40-man roster, protect eligible prospects and pursue outside help. Those offseason roster decisions give every reserve spot greater importance.

The Giants should seek a modest return from a club willing to give McCray a clearer opportunity. A lower-level pitching prospect would be a reasonable target, with the return reflecting his limited MLB production.

If no worthwhile offer emerges, retaining him at Sacramento remains defensible. An uncertain outfield still needs injury coverage.

But McCray should enter the winter as a player San Francisco actively shops for. His ability to remain useful elsewhere can coexist with the Giants deciding that their next roster needs a different combination of skills.