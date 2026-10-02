Every Major Contract Decision Facing the Giants This Offseason

The San Francisco Giants enter the offseason with a short list of expiring contracts and a much longer list of roster decisions.

After a 65-97 season, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey must improve the pitching staff while deciding how many returning players deserve another commitment. The club's biggest offseason needs make those choices consequential: money committed to uncertain bullpen options is money unavailable for other additions.

The Giants' crowded 40-man roster adds another constraint. Players returning from the 60-day injured list must occupy roster spots during the offseason, and prospects need protection from the Rule 5 draft.

Options, Free Agency and Guaranteed Commitments

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rowan Wick's club option: San Francisco holds an $800,000 option for 2027 with a $100,000 buyout. Wick spent 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Giants essentially paid for the option to use him next season; exercising the option is reasonable if his rehabilitation supports that plan. The medical assessment matters more than his absence from this year's statistics, although retaining him also requires a roster spot.

Harrison Bader's remaining contract: Bader is owed $10 million for 2027. His salary suspension following a scooter accident creates an unresolved issue, but Posey's latest position is that he remains under contract. The club also expects him to be ready for spring training. Giants On SI's deeper examination of Bader's situation explains why his future remains an offseason question. San Francisco must determine his role and whether an alternative arrangement makes sense while accounting for the existing commitment.

JT Brubaker's free agency: Brubaker is the lone pending free agent on the current Major League roster. He posted a 3.58 ERA over 60 1/3 innings in 2026, giving the Giants a reason to discuss a return. His market and desired role will determine whether a short deal works. Our Brubaker and Doval analysis makes the case for retaining that workload.

There is no player option requiring a decision this winter. Jung Hoo Lee's opt-out comes after the 2027 season, and Adrian Houser's club option covers 2028. Houser remains signed for 2027.

Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman also have multi-year guarantees through 2033, 2031, and 2030, respectively. Any attempt to reshape that veteran group would require working around those commitments.

Arbitration, Non-Tenders and Extension Priorities

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jason Foley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The arbitration group includes six established cases, plus two pitchers projected to qualify through Super Two status. FanGraphs' contract breakdown identifies several of the roster decisions, while MLB's reporting confirms Schmitt's first arbitration year.

Player 2027 Contract Status Decision Facing the Giants Camilo Doval Arbitration eligible

Pay for a rebound or redirect the money Ryan Walker Arbitration eligible Decide whether rebound potential justifies a raise Sam Hentges Arbitration eligible Weigh health and left-handed relief value Jason Foley Arbitration eligible Decide whether his bullpen role warrants the cost Andrew Knizner Arbitration eligible Keep veteran catching depth or favor younger options Casey Schmitt First-year arbitration eligible Set his salary and consider a longer commitment Jose Butto Projected Super Two Evaluate recovery, cost and roster flexibility Randy Rodriguez Projected Super Two Retain an important returning bullpen arm

Buttó and Rodríguez are projected to reach arbitration a year early. Their eligibility remains subject to the final service-time cutoff.

Doval is the most expensive decision in that group. He earned $6.1 million in 2026 and remains under club control through 2027. The Giants can retain him through arbitration, seek a trade, or non-tender him. His strikeout ability supports another opportunity; his command and likely price support, considering alternatives.

Walker, Knizner and Buttó also deserve scrutiny as non-tender candidates. Walker spent time at Triple-A in 2026, Knizner competes with a younger catching group, and Buttó's recovery must justify a roster commitment. Those are evaluations, not announced departures. Hentges and Foley require similar cost-versus-role assessments.

For extensions, my priorities would be Logan Webb and Schmitt. Webb's existing deal runs through 2028; another agreement could secure the rotation beyond that point. Schmitt offers an opportunity to establish cost certainty as he enters arbitration. Both are potential discussions, rather than reported negotiations.

The immediate calendar matters. Option decisions generally fall within five days of the World Series ending. Under the current CBA's tender rules, the contract tender deadline is Nov. 20. Tendering preserves club control while salary negotiations continue.

Prospect protection is another November task. Henry Lalane, Reggie Crawford and Sabin Ceballos are among the players requiring consideration. As decisions arrive, they will clarify which roster spots and dollars Posey can use to address the Giants' larger needs.