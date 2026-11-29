The Giants have made it clear that their focus in free agency will be on strengthening the bullpen and starting rotation.

That means much of the offense will remain the same for a team that lost 97 games. Despite the bad season, the Giants offense was decent, finishing in the top half of MLB team offense rankings and ahead of four playoff teams. One position group, however, has questions heading into next season.

The outfield saw many players come and go down the stretch, giving the Giants internal options as they search for pitching help. While the eight outfielders listed on the roster have talent, finding a spot for that talent will be a challenge for the Giants throughout the offseason and spring training.

Left Field

A platoon is the way to go for the Giants in left field, starting with Jung Hoo Lee. Lee has been subpar in center and right field, so a move to left should help his glove while keeping his strong left-handed bat in the lineup. Against righties last season, Lee hit .292 with a 114 OPS+, which could be even better in 2027 playing an easier outfield position.

The right side of the platoon should be a battle between two players. While many feel as though Harrison Bader should not return, all signs point to the Giants keeping him, and if they do, he could be a valuable platoon partner with Lee. A Gold Glove center fielder, Bader would have no problem switching to left, and his .273 average and 133 OPS+ against lefties is a good sign the platoon will work.

Despite his off-the-field antics, Harrison Bader could provide good platoon innings in 2027 Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bader's competitor should be Victor Bericoto. Signed to a minor league contract, he will expect to compete for a roster spot in the spring after a good showing last season. His defense shouldn't worry the Giants, as he made just two errors in 143 innings in left field, along with a .273 average against lefties, making him good competition for a roster spot alongside Jung Hoo Lee.

Center Field

Center field should see another platoon, although a much more stable one. Jonah Cox, who was a bright spot in a dark season for the Giants, brings speed and stellar defense to the right side of the platoon, to go along with a 106 OPS+ against lefties. He should feature at the top of the lineup and help steal a lot of bags for a team that certainly needs it.

Drew Gilbert will almost certainly only feature against righties, as he got just three hits in same-side matchups last season, but his talents against righties will go perfectly with Cox. Gilbert holds his own defensively and also runs well, but the 122 OPS+ against right-handers will give the Giants confidence that he can produce all season.

Jonah Cox and Drew Gilbert in center field should have fans excited, as long as Jung Hoo Lee platoons in left Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Field

The first non-platoon, the Giants should hand the reins of right field to young star Bo Davidson. In just 20 at-bats, Davidson hit .350, including 6-for-12 against lefties, meaning he can hold his own against pitchers from the same side. His speed should excite the Giants, and although it's a small sample size, he made every play in right field, the toughest position to play at Oracle Park.

While Davidson is the outfielder with the least experience on the roster, you can't deny his monster minor league season and his fast start with the big club. If he continues to develop and has a big spring, Bo Davidson should be starting in right field on Opening Day.

Bo Davidson should be the starting right fielder in 2027 Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While last season wasn't great, the Giants offense is in a much better place than the pitching, and if Buster Posey and Tony Vitello use their outfield to its highest potential, the offense should be a threat in 2027.