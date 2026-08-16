Why Tony Vitello Pulled Logan Webb Early Has Been Revealed

The San Francisco Giants rebounded nicely in game two of three against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to big performances both at the plate and on the mound. A large portion of the dominance Saturday afternoon came from sending the ace of the pitching staff to the mound.

Logan Webb took the ball in his 22nd start of the season, looking to ensure the Giants would stay out of last place, which would've been the outcome if the Rockies swept the series. Just as Webb has done all season, regardless of his opponent, he dealt.

With a massive lead to work with after a flurry of runs in the bottom of the fourth, Webb's day finished after six innings pitched, in which he allowed four hits, one run, and struck out seven without issuing a free pass.

However, there was still more left in the tank for Webb, considering his pitch count was at 80 after he completed the sixth inning. Manager Tony Vitello relieved Webb with Carson Seymour, who allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings before handing the ball over to Dylan Smith to shut the door.

Why Webb was Removed

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch at Oracle Park. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the victory, Vitello held a postgame press conference with the media. They were eager to know why the Giants' ace was taken out of the game. Initially, they speculated it might be related to the comebacker that hit Webb's back.

"Yeah, that started to tighten up on him a little bit," Vitello said. "I think everyone in San Francisco knew he wasn't going to come out of the game... It hit him fairly square, you know. If it's a playoff game, he's probably not coming out, but it did start to tighten up, so that's probably the best thing to do there."

While Webb was in the game, he collected his 1,100th career strikeout, and the fans at Oracle Park made sure he felt their appreciation and support afterward. Webb spoke to the media after his start and didn't even know that the feat would impress so many.

"I was a little confused by that, to be honest. I looked at the board and was like, 'There's no way they are going to do this right now... "The fans have treated me so well here, and to hear people cheering for that is cool," Webb said via KNBR on X (formerly Twitter).

The Giants staff will keep an eye on Webb's back and shoulder ahead of his next start.