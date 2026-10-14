Why Trading For An All-Star Closer Could Be a Mistake for the Giants

Mason Miller’s 104 mph fastball could make the San Francisco Giants’ bullpen one of baseball’s most dangerous. But landing the San Diego Padres closer could require a steep prospect price—and for a Giants team with needs across its pitching staff, that cost might outweigh the payoff.

San Francisco needs to strengthen its pitching staff, particularly its bullpen and starting rotation. Miller could immediately make the relief corps more dangerous, but trading for him could force the Giants to sacrifice important pieces in the future.

The Padres Could Demand a Massive Return

Padres general manager A.J. Preller would have little reason to make a deal easy for San Francisco. The two teams compete in the National League West, and San Diego would be reluctant to strengthen a direct division rival.

That could drive the asking price even higher than it would be for a comparable player on another team. Preller could demand several highly rated prospects in exchange for Miller, leaving the Giants with a difficult decision.

San Francisco would need to consider whether one elite reliever justifies giving up multiple young players who could become regular contributors in the major leagues.

The Giants Must Protect Their Improving Farm System

The Giants have made significant progress in rebuilding their farm system. According to the supplied Baseball America report, the organization climbed from No. 19 to No. 4 in less than a year.

San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That improvement gives the front office valuable assets to develop or use in trades. However, the Giants should be careful about surrendering too much of that progress for a single reliever.

The Padres could target San Francisco’s promising young outfielders and shortstops to build a substantial package. Losing those players could leave the Giants with fewer options to fill future holes in their everyday lineup.

Miller might deliver immediate results, but relievers typically pitch far fewer innings than starting pitchers. Even an elite closer might throw only 65–70 innings in a season. Trading away potential everyday players for that relatively limited workload could hurt the Giants over the long term.

Financial and Injury Risks Add to the Cost

Miller earned a relatively modest $4 million in 2026, but his financial situation will change as he moves through arbitration. He remains under team control through 2029, and his salary could rise significantly during that period. These concerns do not diminish his ability, but they give the Giants more reasons to evaluate the full cost of acquiring him.

The Giants Should Consider the Bigger Picture

Miller could transform the Giants’ bullpen immediately, but San Francisco has more than one pitching need. Spending its best prospects on one reliever could limit its ability to strengthen the rotation and improve organizational depth.

Preserving young talent while making several pitching additions could offer a more sustainable path. Miller’s 38 saves show what he brings to the mound, but the Giants must decide whether his immediate impact outweighs the long-term value of the prospects they would surrender.