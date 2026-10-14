Giants’ Top 10 Prospect Gets Off to a Slow Start in Arizona Fall League

The future is bright for the San Francisco Giants organization, even after being named MLB Pipeline's 2026 Farm System of the Year. A handful of young players made their MLB debuts in 2026 as well, though they likely wouldn't have if the Giants were in a better position in the standings.

Several top prospects for San Francisco understand that making it to the big leagues requires hard work and dedication. Therefore, when opportunities arise, it's essential for these players to take advantage of them. One of the most significant opportunities for these prospects is the chance to be selected for the Arizona Fall League.

The Giants sent eight players to the Fall League: three hitters and five pitchers. Of the eight, only Randy Rodriguez has MLB experience and missed all of 2026 due to injury recovery. But of the offensive players sent, one has been slow out of the gates, and he happens to be the highest-ranked prospect among those who were sent from the organization.

Dakota Jordan Starts the Fall Slowly

National League outfielder Dakota Jordan (23) runs to second after hitting a double at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' seventh-ranked prospect, Dakota Jordan, has started the Arizona Fall League slower than expected. The former fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft has shown he can be a big piece for the future, but his Fall numbers so far haven't backed him up.

In a small sample size of six games, Jordan is hitting .174 with one home run, six RBIs, and four walks to 10 strikeouts. His .625 OPS ranks 49th on the Scottsdale Scorpions roster as Jordan looks for more extra-base hits. Other than the home run, all of Jordan's hits have been singles.

Jordan had a strong 2026 campaign, jumping from Single-A to Double-A in one year. At 23 years old, Jordan finished the season with 19 home runs cumulatively between both leagues and hit .283, though his Double-A batting average (.253) wasn't as impressive as his Single-A batting average (.290).

The more opportunities that Jordan gets in the starting lineup this Fall will only help his development, and while he's starting slowly, not every prospect can come out firing out of the gates. One way that Jordan can prove his worth is by stealing some bases when he reaches on singles.

Kaeden Kent, son of Hall of Famer Jeff Kent, on the other hand, has been on fire to start the Fall, hitting .375 with six hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Those two could very well be the future of the Giants franchise - more updates to come as the Fall League continues.