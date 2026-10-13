Giants Face Added Pressure to Fix Pitching Staff Before MLB Lockout

The San Francisco Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason, and that is an understatement. Now, add the looming Major League Baseball labor deadline, and the situation becomes even more complicated.

The current collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ union expires on December 1, 2026. The possibility of an owners-imposed lockout is almost certain at this point and has created a lot of questions across the world of baseball.

For San Francisco (and likely several other teams), the timing could be problematic.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 65-97 season. President of baseball operations, Buster Posey, believes that the organization can return to contention in 2027, but clearly that is going to take some serious adjustments.

Getting back to contention will require several significant moves, particularly to a pitching staff who suffered multiple injuries and displayed inconsistency throughout the entire 2026 season.

Should a lockout occur, the Giants may find themselves unable to complete any Major League transactions until a new labor agreement is reached. In fact, that is true of all teams looking to make moves this offseason.

That creates an important timeline question for the organization. Just how much of their offseason work should be completed before the deadline?

Giants Need to Move Quickly

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn’t take long to identify the fact that the pitching needs help within San Francisco.

Logan Webb and Landen Roupp are the anchors for the rotation, but the Giants don’t have much past that.

Hayden Birdsong, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Blade Tidwell all suffered season-ending elbow injuries that ultimately required Tommy John surgery in 2026.

Birdsong could be the first to return and may even see the field in 2027, but it is highly likely the others won’t be back until some time in 2028.

That leaves the Giants low on established starting pitching.

The bullpen also needs help.

Posey didn’t shy away from that fact at the postseason press conference. He acknowledged that he didn’t do enough to strengthen the relief corps last offseason.

While this is one problem, it isn’t going to be fixed with one transaction.

The Giants are going to need to pursue free-agent starters and experienced relievers. If that isn’t successful, trades are going to have to be made that involve some of the organization’s depth.

The organization has reportedly been scouting Japanese pitchers Hiromi Itoh and Kaima Taira, which could give the team a possible place to start if the pitchers become available to MLB clubs.

With the potential lockout almost a certainty, the timing of everything becomes very complicated.

Posey Has Shown Ability to Move Early and Fast

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey (center) and general manager Zack Minasian Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely, this offseason isn’t going to look anything like “normal”. But the Giants don’t necessarily have to wait until the traditional free-agent market develops to start working on their checklist.

Posey has demonstrated a willingness to go after significant transactions when the opportunity arises.

While there is no need to make rash decisions or force something that isn’t right, the team needs to be willing to act and make decisions.

That is important.

The Giants don’t need to overpay for a player just because the lockout is approaching. Then again, waiting could carry its own set of problems.

When teams aren’t able to negotiate with free agents or complete any Major League trades during the work stoppage, valuable time will be lost to reshape a roster.

The Giants have been down this road before and they acted quickly. Before the labor stoppage in 2021, the team signed starting pitchers Alex Cobb, Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani. After the new agreement was reached, they went on to sign Carlos Rodon.

A similar strategy could make a lot of sense for San Francisco this time around as well.

Uncertainty Adds Yet Another Challenge

Setting all of the team issues aside, there are still plenty of complicated issues to be addressed.

MLB owners have proposed a salary-cap system, while the players’ union has strongly opposed any restrictions on the free-agent market.

This will be the foundation of the arguments on both sides and what will ultimately likely result in a lengthy work stoppage.

The previous lockout lasted 99 days, which pushed back spring training and Opening Day for 2022. The season remained at 162 games.

But, this time around feels different. There is no guarantee that another stoppage will follow the same timeline. That’s what makes planning particularly difficult.

Under normal circumstances, the problems San Francisco faces would be challenging. With everything else on top, it just adds more pressure.

The Giants need pitching. They also must resolve a crowded 40-man roster and work out what they plan to do with several young players who have shown significant development.

Posey has the confidence that the team can contend even as early as next season, but right now that’s just talk. The work done this offseason with meaningful roster improvements will be the walk that goes with the talk.

Whether those moves happen before December 1 or after a new labor agreement is finally reached, one thing is true. This organization cannot afford to be idle.