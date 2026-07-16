2 Most Important Series on Giants Schedule After All-Star Break

The San Francisco Giants are a franchise that is going nowhere at the moment. At 41-55, there is little to no hope that a playoff appearance awaits in the future.

That doesn't mean there aren't important games left on the schedule. For manager Tony Vitello and president of baseball operations Buster Posey, it's important not to let this season go completely off the rails (some would argue that it already has). As such, finding ways to win baseball games down the stretch is just as important an endeavor now as it was at the beginning of the campaign.

While every one of the Giants' 66 remaining contests carries its own importance, a handful, in particular, stand above the rest. Here are two of San Francisco's most important series after the All-Star break.

at Mariners (July 17-19)

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always crucial to start anything on the right foot, especially in baseball. Setting the tone is so crucial.

The Giants start the second half of the season on the road against the Seattle Mariners. While the Mariners aren't world-beaters by any stretch of the imagination — pretty much nobody in the American League is at this point — they are still in contention for a playoff spot and are a quality side. Taking them down would set a wonderful precedent for the remainder of 2026.

Now, that's obviously easier said than done. What have the Giants shown over the last several months to indicate that building momentum is something they're interested in? There's really no rebuttal to that other than to say there has to be some sort of fire on the 26-man roster to play better the rest of the way. That starts in Seattle on July 17.

at Padres (July 30-Aug. 3)

San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade deadline is Aug. 3, and it appears the Giants are set to be sellers.

Or are they?

Imagine, for a moment, that the Giants come out of the All-Star break and take care of business against the Mariners before embarking on an otherworldly run through the rest of July. They then enter their four-game series against the San Diego Padres from July 30-Aug. 2 in a much more comfortable position. Not necessarily back in the playoff race, but at least within shouting distance. Could a strong showing against the Padres sway how the Giants approach the deadline?

In the grand scheme of things, probably not. The Giants are out of the race at this point, and barring a miracle, there's little reason to believe they'll claw their way back into it. Winning three of four against the Padres in early August doesn't suddenly change the fact that San Francisco needs to build for the future.

But it could change how the Giants build for the future.

If the season no longer looks like a complete disaster by then, moving on from everyone might feel unnecessary. Maybe it's a soft sell instead of a full-blown clearance sale. Either way, it's a series that could carry implications beyond the standings, with the trade deadline looming just around the corner.