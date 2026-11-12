Willie Mays to Receive Special Honor With 2027 Commemorative Stamp

Willie Mays spent much of his baseball career doing things that seemed impossible.

He could turn a routine fly ball into a spectacle, transform a single into a double with his speed or send a baseball soaring into the bleachers with seemingly effortless power.

More than half a century after his final major league appearance, the man affectionately known as the "Say Hey Kid" continues receiving recognition for his exceptional accomplishments.

His latest honor, however, will fit comfortably on the corner of an envelope.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday that Mays will be featured on a commemorative stamp in 2027, becoming the 50th honoree in its prestigious Black Heritage series.

A Familiar Image From Baseball History

According to the Postal Service's official announcement, the stamp incorporates two photographs reminiscent of a vintage baseball card.

One depicts Mays wearing his New York Giants uniform while the other captures perhaps the most celebrated defensive play in baseball history.

During Game 1 of the 1954 World Series against Cleveland, Mays raced toward the cavernous center field wall at the Polo Grounds, tracking Vic Wertz's towering drive before making a phenomenal over the shoulder catch.

His throw back toward the infield prevented the runners from advancing beyond second and third.

New York eventually won the contest in 10 innings before sweeping Cleveland to win the championship.

The stamp's orange background acknowledges the color associated with Mays throughout his career with the New York and San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the tribute using photographs suppled by Getty Images.

A Wonderful Baseball Legacy

Mays' accomplishments are vast.

Over 22 major league seasons, he had 3,293 hits, 660 home runs and 1,909 RBIs while compiling a .301 batting average.

He won two National League Most Valuable Player Awards and 12 Gold Gloves, establishing himself as one of baseball's greatest all-around performers.

His influence extended beyond the diamond.

Mays became an enduring symbol of excellence during an era when Black athletes continued fighting back against racial discrimination, helping reshape perceptions of what was possible in professional sports.

His induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979 formally recognized a career that had already secured his place in American sports history.

Mays died in June 2024 at age 93.

A Legacy That Continues

The Postal Service has not announced an exact release date for the stamp, and its preliminary design remains subject to change.

But the significance of the tribute is unmistakable.

Mays joins a distinguished collection of Americans whose contributions have transcended their respective professions.

For generations of Giants fans, his No. 24 represents something far greater than statistical achievement.

Now his likeness will travel across the country, introducing another generation to one of baseball's most extraordinary figures.