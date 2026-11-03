Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker Among Giants on Contemporary Era Hall of Fame Ballot

The first step toward a San Francisco Giants-centric Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in 2027 was taken on Monday.

The Contemporary Era ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame was released and three people with ties to the Giants are on the ballot — former managers Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker, along with former general manager Brian Sabean.

This is less than a year after the same committee voted in former Giants second baseman Jeff Kent on the same ballot for induction earlier this year. In addition, former Giants catcher — and current president of baseball operations — Buster Posey is expected to be on the BBWAA ballot for the first time.

Giants on HOF Ballot

Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Contemporary Era ballot considers those that fell off the BBWAA ballot manager, front office people and other contributors to the game. This year the committee considers managers and front office people, including managers Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon, along with executives Sandy Alderson, Ted Turner and Bill White.

The committee features 16 people and candidates must get 75% of the vote. Each committee member has three votes.

Bochy and Baker are back with the franchise as special advisors to Posey. Bochy retired after the 2025 season while Baker retired after the 2023 season.

Bochy is the sixth-winningest manager in baseball history with a record of 2,252-2,266. He led the Giants to three World Series championships in five years (2010, 2012 and 2014). He also won a World Series title with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and led the San Diego Padres to the World Series as a manager in 1998. He is one of only a handful of managers to win four or more World Series titles.

After a long playing career, Baker took over as Giants manager in 1993 and replaced his boss, Roger Craig. He spent a decade at the helm of the team and led it to the 2002 World Series before he and the organization parted ways. He finally won a World Series as a manager with the Houston Astros in 2022.

He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few that have World Series rings as players and managers. He also led five different teams to a division title, a feat no manager has ever accomplished. He was the ninth manager to win a pennant in both leagues.

Sabean can be largely credited with the Giants’ rise to three-time World Series champions. He took over as general manager in 1997, inherited Baker and helped build a team that reached the 2022 World Series. He was reviled immediately for trading a fan favorite, Matt Williams, to Cleveland for a group of players that included future Hall of Famer Jeff Kent. But it worked out.

He then rebuilt the team after that 2002 World Series team, hired Bochy as manager and helped it win three World Series crowns. In between those runs he was named the MLB’s executive of the year in 2003. He is now a consultant in the New York Yankees’ front office.