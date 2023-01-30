SF Giants prospect rankings: Top 42 prospects

The SF Giants farm system will be back in action over the next few weeks, when the team's prospects report to the team's facilities in Scottsdale for spring training. With another minor-league season right around the corner, Giants Baseball Insider's prospect team will be sharing plenty of in-depth analysis of the team's system over the next week.

System overview

The Giants farm system seemed on the verge of a breakout in 2022, but injuries and poor performances early in the season seemed to take a disastrous turn. Nearly all of the team's top-10 prospects heading into the year (with a couple of exceptions) saw their stock plummet in the first half of the season.

However, things turned around in the second half, when several breakout prospects sustained hot starts and a few of those struggling closed the season on a hot streak. San Francisco's system was probably viewed more favorably at this point last year, but the gap is marginal. Moreover, the organization has some impressive depth, reflected by the number of players we placed at least a 40 future-value grade on. There is a lot of upside in this system right now, and players like Grant McCray, Aeverson Arteaga, Vaun Brown, Luis Matos, Eric Silva, Carson Whisenhunt, and Reggie Crawford are all a strong half season away from landing on top-100 prospect lists. If just a few of them hit, the Giants system will quickly be among the best in the league.

Also, for the uninitiated here is a list of the Giants affiliate in descending order:

Majors (San Francisco Giants/Major League Baseball)

Triple-A (Sacramento River Cats/Pacific Coast League)

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels/Eastern League)

High-A Eugene Emeralds/Northwest League)

Single-A (San Jose/California League)

Arizona Complex League

Dominican Summer League



Explaining our process

We have both been covering the Giants farm system for several years and ranked all the players that we both agreed were at least a 40-grade on the future-value scale. Each of us ranked certain prospects who are not included on this list because the other person was significantly lower on them as a prospect.

While we shared notes throughout the process, we compiled our lists independently and then had several conversations to try and come to a consensus on the final future-value grade and ranking for each player. To appear on this list, a prospect had to receive at least a 40 future-value grade from both of us. To see how our rankings differed, you can see our individual rankings at the bottom of this piece.

Prospects are ranked based on their future-value grade on the scouting 20-80 scale. A system’s talent is never evenly distributed. Just because someone is ranked one spot away from another, the grades are better indicators of how we classify players than any specific ranking. Here’s a breakdown of what the expected peak of a player with each grade looks like.

80: Top 5 player in MLB (8+ WAR per season)

70: Top 10 player in MLB (5-8 WAR)

60: All-Star (3.5-5 WAR)

55: Above-average everyday player (2.5-3.5 WAR)

50: Everyday player (1.5-2.5 WAR)

45: Platoon player (0.5-1.5 WAR)

40: MLB backup (0.2-0.5 WAR)

35: Quad-A player (-0.2-0.2 WAR)

30: Triple-A player

25: Double-A player

20: High-A player

Two important notes:

1. The grades are current expected values, meaning you can think of those grades as the 50% outcome. These grades reflect our attempt to quantify their average potential outcome NOT their ceiling.

2. Some players will have grades with a plus sign next to them (40+, 45+, etc.). Probably 70-90% of top prospects in each organization fall somewhere from the 40-50 grades. It gets difficult to differentiate prospect No. 11 from No. 23. Some 40-grade players are closer to moving up to a 45-grade than others. Hence, the plus. A strong half-season from a 45+ player will almost definitely jump them up to a 50 grade. Same with a 40+ player going to 45, etc.

SF Giants prospect Kyle Harrison (60) talks on the field before the All Star-Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. (2022) Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

1A. Kyle Harrison, LHP

The SF Giants decision to sign Kyle Harrison away from his UCLA commitment for an above-slot $2.5 million signing bonus in 2020 remains one of the best decisions of the Farhan Zaidi era. Harrison easily has the best pitch arsenal in the farm system, and might be the best left-handed pitching prospect in the minors.

Harrison was dominant in seven starts at High-A (59 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched with a 1.55 ERA) before receiving a promotion to Double-A Richmond. While Harrison did not turn 21 until August, he was immediately one of the best starters in the Eastern League. Harrison recorded a 3.11 ERA with 127 strikeouts and 39 walks in 84 innings pitched (18 starts). Harrison held up impressively well throughout the season, eclipsing 100 innings for the first time in his career.

Harrison's fastball has reached the high-90s before, but mostly sat between 92-96 mph last season. Still, it has the characteristics to play like a plus (60-grade) pitch at that velocity. He also has a high-80s changeup with solid run and a nasty low-80s slider. His low release height helps his pitches play up but has also probably led to some of his inconsistency with command. If Harrison can develop above-average (55-grade) command, he absolutely has all of the pieces to become a bonafide ace. However, even if his command plateaus, he has three pitches with at least above-average potential, which should be enough to make him a viable starter.