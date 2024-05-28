San Francisco Giants Injury Bug Bites Breakout Star Against Phillies
The San Francisco Giants had a scary moment on Monday afternoon as they saw another breakout star leave the game early with an injury.
LaMonte Wade Jr. took a ball deep to right and ended up with a double in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wade was unable to stand up though, as he immediately grabbed his leg in pain. He was helped off of the field by trainers as he limped his way to the dugout.
The 30-year-old was already battling with a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss Sunday's game. He had tweaked it on Saturday so this could be a re-aggravation.
Wade is the latest in a long line of San Francisco Players that have been hit with an injury this season.
Nick Ahmed, Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee, Keaton Winn, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are all players that are supposed to be regular contributors but are currently on the injured list. Players like Blake Snell and Patrick Bailey are healthy now, but have had stints on the IL this year.
The injury bug has played a big part in the rocky start to the season for the Giants. Things were bleak a few weeks ago, but they have now won eight of their last 10 games and in the race for a Wild Card spot.
Wade had been a big, albeit surprising, part of turning this season around. Entering the day, he had a league-leading OBP of .472. After going 1-for-3 before his injury, he's now slashing .333/.470/.426. He's had a few solid seasons in San Francisco but wasn't expected to be as productive as he has been this year.
Wilmer Flores entered the game for Wade after he went down and will finish the day at first base. As to how severe the injury is, we will have to wait until at least the first chance media gets to speak with the team.